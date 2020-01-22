Saif Ali Khan Opens up on Divorce with Amrita Singh and Its Impact on Sara, Ibrahim

In a recent interaction, actor Saif Ali Khan, who was last seen in the historical drama Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, spoke elaborately about his three children -- Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan and Taimur as well as his divorce with Amrita Singh. The actor opened up about how his divorce affected his life and children.

In an interview to Pinkvilla, Saif, who will soon be seen in the film Jawaani Jaaneman, playing a father, revealed how he broke the news of his separation and subsequent divorce. Describing the situation as the "worst thing in the world", the actor said, "I think I will never really be okay with that, I mean one needs to understand that certain things can’t be out, I mean I try my best to make peace with that and with myself saying that I was 20 and I was quite young and so much changes. I mean you feel bad but it is a strange thing, sometimes you can’t really imagine... parents is a strange thing, you can’t really imagine of them as together and individuals, as two units as well. You don’t like to think of them making out, you don’t think of them really joined. So it’s like a thing, everyone can be okay with a modern relationship also.”

Elaborating on how his family is modern in the way everyone is respectful of each other, the actor said that one has to make the most of whatever situation they fall in and that life is beautiful.

He further added, "Nobody should really sit around complaining too much because everything’s alright. Sometimes, having two parents might not be the best thing for anyone, but it might be. I mean a nice stable home is a wonderful environment that one would like to give and share with kids.”

During the course of the interview, Saif also revealed that no child should be deprived of a warm home.

Saif Ali Khan had married Amrita Singh in the early 1990s, when the actor was in his early 20s. However, the relationship did not last and the couple separated in 2004.

