English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Saif Ali Khan Pissed With Paparazzi Clicking Taimur, Says, 'Enough, My Child Will Go Blind'
Saif Ali Khan tried to ward off paparazzi clicking Taimur at the airport and refused to pose for them.
Image: Instagram
Loading...
Unlike many star parents, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor have never tried to keep their son Taimur hidden away from the cameras. They embraced the fact that there is immense curiosity around their child, and usually oblige the paparazzi's request for photos of the kid.
Taimur is all of two, but has become the most photographed star kid already. And the curiosity around him refuses to die down. He is clicked each time he steps out of the house.
Father Saif, who has always been patient with the hordes of paps surrounding his kid, lost his cool recently at the Mumbai airport. He warned the photogs off, saying, "Bas karo yaar, bachcha andha ho jaayega (Stop it, the child will go blind)."
Taimur nonchalantly sat atop his father's shoulders, wearing a blue shirt, shorts and a red cap adding contrast to his look. He waved at the shutterbugs like he usually does when he gets all their attention.
Accompanying them was Kareena Kapoor Khan, who looked casual but chic in a pair of bell bottom denims and a soft pink shirt to beat the summer heat.
When the paparazzi urged the couple to pose, Saif promptly said, "Aap ko lena hai toh lo, ye pose karna thoda ajeeb hai (You want to take photos, you take them, it's weird to pose)."
They were all heading to Pataudi, Saif's ancestral home.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Taimur is all of two, but has become the most photographed star kid already. And the curiosity around him refuses to die down. He is clicked each time he steps out of the house.
Father Saif, who has always been patient with the hordes of paps surrounding his kid, lost his cool recently at the Mumbai airport. He warned the photogs off, saying, "Bas karo yaar, bachcha andha ho jaayega (Stop it, the child will go blind)."
Taimur nonchalantly sat atop his father's shoulders, wearing a blue shirt, shorts and a red cap adding contrast to his look. He waved at the shutterbugs like he usually does when he gets all their attention.
Accompanying them was Kareena Kapoor Khan, who looked casual but chic in a pair of bell bottom denims and a soft pink shirt to beat the summer heat.
When the paparazzi urged the couple to pose, Saif promptly said, "Aap ko lena hai toh lo, ye pose karna thoda ajeeb hai (You want to take photos, you take them, it's weird to pose)."
They were all heading to Pataudi, Saif's ancestral home.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
World Health Day | Chetan Bhagat On Dos & Don'ts Of Healthy Living
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
World Health Day | Chetan Bhagat On Dos & Don'ts Of Healthy Living
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Friday 22 March , 2019 Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Fuel For the Body: Crude Oil Touted as Health Cure in Azerbaijan
- PUBG Mobile 0.12.0 Update Arriving Next Week With Spectate Mode, Darkest Night Mode and More
- Albert Pinto Ko Gussa Kyun Aata Hai Movie Review: Daring Look at Societal Ills
- Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone's Photoshopped Image Promoting BJP Goes Viral
- IPL 2019 | Dhoni’s Advice Helped Pull Off Helicopter Shot: Jadeja
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results