Saif Ali Khan Pissed With Paparazzi Clicking Taimur, Says, 'Enough, My Child Will Go Blind'

Saif Ali Khan tried to ward off paparazzi clicking Taimur at the airport and refused to pose for them.

Updated:April 12, 2019, 5:39 PM IST
Image: Instagram
Unlike many star parents, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor have never tried to keep their son Taimur hidden away from the cameras. They embraced the fact that there is immense curiosity around their child, and usually oblige the paparazzi's request for photos of the kid.

Taimur is all of two, but has become the most photographed star kid already. And the curiosity around him refuses to die down. He is clicked each time he steps out of the house.

Father Saif, who has always been patient with the hordes of paps surrounding his kid, lost his cool recently at the Mumbai airport. He warned the photogs off, saying, "Bas karo yaar, bachcha andha ho jaayega (Stop it, the child will go blind)."

Taimur nonchalantly sat atop his father's shoulders, wearing a blue shirt, shorts and a red cap adding contrast to his look. He waved at the shutterbugs like he usually does when he gets all their attention.

❤️❤️

A post shared by Taimur Ali Khan FC💙 (@taimurfc) on



Accompanying them was Kareena Kapoor Khan, who looked casual but chic in a pair of bell bottom denims and a soft pink shirt to beat the summer heat.

When the paparazzi urged the couple to pose, Saif promptly said, "Aap ko lena hai toh lo, ye pose karna thoda ajeeb hai (You want to take photos, you take them, it's weird to pose)."

They were all heading to Pataudi, Saif's ancestral home.

