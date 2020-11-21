Saif Ali Khan Plans to Cancel His Autobiography, Says 'I'm Not Prepared to Put Myself Through Abuse'

The announcement of Saif Ali Khan's autobiography had not gone down well with a section of Twitter that began trolling the actor. Saif had earlier come under scrutiny after he said that he had been "a victim of nepotism."

Netizens wondered if Saif, who is the son of late legendary cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and actress Sharmila Tagore, was going to write about the same "struggles" in the autobiography.

Now, Saif is himself contemplating ‘chickening out’ of his book deal as he says he isn’t prepared for the abuse that he will attract for being honest with his story. In an appearance on Jacqueline Fernandez and Amanda Cerny’s new podcast, the actor said that he is considering backing out.

“Someone asked me to do a book, and I might chicken out, because it’s too much work to do it properly, and then you have to be very honest as well, which probably will disturb quite a few people,” Saif said. “Honestly, I don’t know if I am prepared to put myself through the 100% abuse that’s going to come my way.”

He continued, “I’m really sorry to say it, I’m going to say it, I don’t think the general audience -- and not just general -- but there will be a section of the audience that’s so negative in India that I don’t want to share my life and talk about things...” He laughed that he hadn’t even told the publishers that he was having second thoughts. “Maybe I’ll do it, maybe I won’t,” he said, sharing an anecdote.

“When I was walking today, part of the book should describe what I was feeling and thinking looking at these trees and thinking about how lucky we are to be shooting in Himachal, and it’s not really,” he said.

Saif Ali Khan, who made his Bollywood debut in 1993 with Yash Chopra's Parampara, will share his experiences in life, talk of his family, acting career, highs and lows, and inspirations, among many other things in his autobiography, which is expected to be out next year.

Saif is currently expecting his second child with his now-wife Kareena Kapoor Khan. They have a son, named Taimur, together. Saif also has two kids from his ex-wife, Amrita Singh.