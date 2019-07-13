Saif Ali Khan Poses with Kareena Kapoor in New Photo, Shows off Massive Tattoo on Left Arm

Saif Ali Khan and wife Kareena Kapoor have been enjoying an extended stay in London. While the actor has been shooting for Nitin Kakkar's Jawaani Jaaneman, Kareena is also busy playing a cop in Homi Adajania's Angrezi Medium which is being shot in London. In between shoots, it seems that the Bollywood couple also manages to spend some time with one another.

Camera lenses are always trained on Kareena and Saif wherever they go. A recent picture of Saif and Kareena posing together on the streets of London has popped up on the internet and is being shared by their hyperactive fan clubs. While many are gushing over the goodlooking couple, what has made many eyes pop is the huge tattoo on Saif's arm. The tattoo is a chunk of design covering everything between his wrist and elbow.

Saif has another tattoo on the inside of his arm, Kareena's name, which had made a lot of news many years ago. Saif got inked as a declaration of his love for Bebo, only a year after they started seeing each other. He had said that the decision was rather spontaneous, and quite inspired by David Beckham.

Fans of the 48-year-old actor are waiting to see Saif back on the screen in Sacred Games 2, the trailer of which has generated quite the buzz. His film Jawaani Jaaneman, for which he is shooting currently, is scheduled to release on November 29 this year.

Kareena, on her part, has been juggling shooting for Angrezi Medium in London and Dance India Dance in Mumbai. The reality show is her maiden stint as a judge on TV. The 38-year-old actress was recently back in Mumbai to shoot for the show. She looked absolutely gorgeous in a red outfit for reality show Dance India Dance's shoot.

