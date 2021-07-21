Saif Ali Khan Poses With Sara, Ibrahim, Taimur and Jeh on Eid in True 'Quadfather' Fashion

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan had a very happy Eid al-Adha as he celebrated it with his family. Actress Sara Ali Khan took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a rare snap of herself, with her father Saif and sibling Ibrahim Ali Khan, as well as half-brothers Taimur and Jeh Ali Khan. This is the first time Saif has been captured on camera with all four of his kids.

In the picture, the family can be seen smiling from ear-to-ear. An emoji was placed on Jeh’s face as his picture has not been revealed to the public yet. Sara wrote, “Eid Mubarak. May Allah grant everyone peace, prosperity and positivity. Inshallah hoping for better times for us all."

Saif, who is known as ‘quadfather’ by his family had Sara in 1995 and Ibrahim in 2001 with his ex-wife Amrita Singh. After tying the knot with Kareena Kapoor in 2012, they welcomed Taimur in 2016. Jeh is Saif and Kareena’s newborn, who was born on February 21, 2021.

The couple have decided to protect Jeh’s privacy and have only shared his picture with his face covered. On Mother’s Day, Kareena shared an adorable snap of the baby with big brother Taimur.

She also shared another snap of Jeh, Taimur and Saif with the baby’s face covered with an emoji. Jeh’s name was revealed by Kareena’s father Randhir Kapoor.

On the work front, Saif Ali Khan will be next seen in Pawan Kripalani’s Bhoot Police with Arjun Kapoor, Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandez. He also has Adipurush with Prabhas and Vikram Vedha with Hrithik Roshan in the pipeline.

Meanwhile, Sara, on the other hand, will be seen in Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re. The film also stars Dhanush and Akshay Kumar in lead roles. She has also reportedly signed Uri director Aditya Dhar’s film Immortal Ashwatthama, with Vicky Kaushal.

