Saif Ali Khan Questions Credibility Of People Calling For Boycott Of Bollywood Films

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, who won audiences’ hearts with his portrayal of a cop in Vikram Vedha, has recently shared his opinion on the ever-rising ‘Boycott Bollywood’ trend. Vikram Vedha, directed by Pushkar-Gayathri, also starred Hrithik Roshan in a prominent role. However, despite featuring two of the most promising actors, Vikram Vedha failed to perform well at the box office. Saif, in a recent interaction with CNBC-TV18, shared his take on numerous Bollywood films falling victim to boycott calls. According to him, people making such remarks are not the “genuine audience.”

During his interview with the news outlet, Said said, “This section of the people, who I think are boycotting, I am not sure if it’s the genuine audience. Using a soft target, for example, a bad movie, to say, ‘Ok let’s ban this or cancel that’.”

He further highlighted the absence of unity in Bollywood against this culture. “I also think it is really sad that Bollywood has not shown unity. Until we have that ability to take that step, we will never really know the truth of how effective this boycott culture is,” the actor added.

However, Saif seems to have rested his faith on films as he feels that people are inadvertently drawn toward movies in pursuit of entertainment. “These people, who say ‘boycott boycott’, I don’t think are the audience. People like entertaining themselves, people like watching movies, so they are not going to not watch a movie…We don’t really have much to do in our country, you can’t go for a walk in the park or take a quiet boat ride with your kids. Entertainment is limited in cities like ours, so movies are one of those things,” concluded the Race actor.

Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan is currently pumped up for the release of his next, titled Adipurush. Helmed by Om Raut, Saif will be seen essaying the role of Lankesh, the prime antagonist in the epic mythological film. Adipurush also stars Prabhas and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles.

