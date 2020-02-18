Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji to Shoot for Bunty Aur Babli 2 Climax in Abu Dhabi

Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji, who will be back on the big screen after 11 years, have flown to Abu Dhabi to shoot the climax of Bunty Aur Babli 2.

According to a report in MidDay, the film’s director Varun Sharma said, “The landscape of the Emirate gives a lot of scale to the film, and the team will spend around 10 days shooting the sequence.”

The original Bunty Aur Babli was released in 2005. The film starred Rani and Abhishek Bachchan in lead roles. Earlier, reports had suggested that the original Bunty (Abhishek) and Babli (Rani) would return for the Bunty Aur Babli sequel. However, the reports turned out to be partially true after the cast of Bunty Aur Babli 2 was announced with Saif and Rani as lead pair.

Abhishek and Rani were both approached by Yash Raj Films to reprise the roles, but things didn't work out with Abhishek, news agency PTI had reported quoting Rani in December last year.

Finally, the makers of the film roped in Saif alongside Rani for the sequel of the film. Saif and Rani have acted together in films like Hum Tum, Ta Ra Rum Pum and Thoda Pyaar Thoda Magic.

Bunty Aur Babli 2 also features Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari in titular roles. Siddhant shot to fame with his role in in the musical drama Gully Boy for which he won the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actor. On the other hand, Sharvari is making her debut with Bunty Aur Babli 2.

