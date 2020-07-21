Saif Ali Khan Reads Ramayana to Taimur

The coronavirus pandemic has taken a huge toll on our lives, mentally, emotionally and physically. Despite the tough times, some people have really taken the steps to make the most of this period, spending time with family. One of these is Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan.

In between a house renovation, cooking and reading, Saif has been taking time out to be with his son Taimur Ali Khan. In a recent interview, the Omkara actor revealed that while he is reading Leo Tolstoy’s War and Peace, he also reads out Ramayana to Taimur.

He talked about parents spending time with their little ones. “In most families today, both parents go out to work, so it’s okay for children to be a little independent. It’s important to make time for them, but too much time is also not normal,” Saif said.

He also recalled the time when he and wife Kareena Kapoor Khan took Taimur out for a stroll to Marine Drive. He mentioned that it was the only time when the family went out together after being locked at home for around three months. “We had our masks on, but the promenade looked so deserted, so we took them off. But as soon as we saw that there were people around and were told children were not allowed out, we put on our masks and drove away,” he added.