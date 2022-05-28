Saif Ali Khan Recalls Cross-Dressing, Running Like Women In Humshakal: 'We Were Discussing Bust Size'

Saif Ali Khan had cross-dressed in Sajid Khan’s film Hamshakals and called his poor imitation of a woman running ‘hideously embarrassing’. The actors starred alongside Riteish Deshmukh, Ram Kapoor, Tamannaah Bhatia, Esha Gupta and Bipasha Basu in the film. The film, which was released in 2014, was panned by the critics and did not perform well at the box office either.

In a video with social media influencer Kusha Kapila, Saif was shown a number of his past looks. These included his look from Hum Tum and a few of his 90s movies. She then showed him one cross-dressing look from the film. Reacting to the looks, Saif said, “Oh my god. Oh my god, Sajid (Khan), what did he do to us?”

“What is this running? (Imitating the caricature running) It is hideously embarrassing. I remember we were discussing bust size and Ritesh said… I think he called me a tart and he said, ‘I’m not like you. I’m much more classy. I have nice little pert.’ He said ‘You’re just like a voluptuous…'” he added.

Saif had previously said that doing Humshakals was a mistake. Speaking with Mumbai Mirror at the time, Saif said, “The film didn’t have a script as such, it was all there in Sajid’s mind. I did whatever he asked me to. I did the film thinking that it will help me expand my market, but obviously, that wasn’t a clever idea.”

Meanwhile, Saif has a few movies in the pipeline. These include Adipurush. The film stars Prabhas in the lead with Kriti Sanon and Sunny Kaushal. Saif Ali Khan plays the role of the villainous demon king.

Saif Ali Khan also has the remake of Vikram Vedha. The actor stars alongside Hrithik Roshan in the film. Saif plays the role of a police officer Vikram while Hrithik Roshan is playing gangster Vedha.

