Saif Ali Khan Receives Warm Bhai Dooj Wishes From Sisters Saba, Soha Ali Khan, Take a Look

After celebrating Diwali with great zeal, Bollywood celebrities have now indulged in Bhai Dooj celebrations. A lot of them have taken to social media to share posts for their brothers on this special occasion. Actor Saif Ali Khan, who is the brother of Soha Ali Khan and Saba Pataudi, received warm and lovely wishes from both his sisters. Soha took to Instagram to share a video with Saif and penned a heartfelt caption with it.

The video comprises several clips of Soha and Saif’s advertisements together. Sharing it, she wrote, “Thank you for inspiring me to always be true to myself and for reminding me that the best is indeed, unbelievably, yet to come ❤️ #happybhaidooj”

Take a look:

Saba, too, left an endearing post for her ‘Prankster’ brother. She shared a couple photos of the three siblings with their mother Sharmila Tagore and wrote, “BiG BRO… !Prankster pakka 😆But wouldn’t change that …for anything. ❤️Love you bhai!#happybhaidooj #saifalikhanpataudi #siblings #ma #moment #captured #familylove”

Take a look:

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

Saba often drops unseen photos of her family members and her followers always drops lovely comments for her. As soon as she uploaded this family photo, fans were quick to shower love on them. One user wrote, “Great family” while another user wrote, “Nice family picture.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Saif Ali Khan was last seen in the film Vikram Vedha with Hrithik Roshan. He will next be seen in Om Raut’s Adipurush with Prabhas and Kriti Sanon. The film is scheduled to release in January 2023.

Read all the Latest Movies News here