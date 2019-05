I Have Never Been Interested in Being a Nawab: Saif Ali Khan to a Mean Tweet

Saif Ali Khan has been one of the most important stars of the last two decades in Bollywood and remains one of the most beloved actors not in terms of generating big box office numbers, however, but by representing the new and bringing experimental roles to the screen.Offscreen, Saif largely remained a blank slate. Especially after his marriage to Kareena Kapoor, the actor kept a relatively low profile. He's not on any social media platform, too. But that doesn't stop people from discussing him online.From his style statement to his "Nawab" status, netizens have opinions on almost everything.So when the actor recently appeared on Arbaaz Khan's popular chat show Pinch, he had to field some rather absurd questions.The promo of the episode was launched on Monday and Saif was seen having a blast while responding to the mean tweets against him.As the promo begins, questions come rolling over — on being a nawab and still clinging on to rotten ‘hukumat’, Saif replies: “I have never been interested in being a nawab. I prefer eating kebabs.”On turning up at Sonam Kapoor’s wedding in a plain white kurta pajama, he says: “It’s her wedding, not my wedding.” Does he feel the pressure to reply immediately after he reads something? “I have stopped doing that as some people don’t reply to me. So, then I thought, hey, I don’t have to reply," he responds before erupting into laughter.Follow @News18Movies for more