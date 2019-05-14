Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

I Have Never Been Interested in Being a Nawab: Saif Ali Khan to a Mean Tweet

Saif Ali Khan is not on any social media platform, but that doesn't stop people from discussing him online.

News18.com

Updated:May 14, 2019, 10:19 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
I Have Never Been Interested in Being a Nawab: Saif Ali Khan to a Mean Tweet
Saif Ali Khan. (Image: Instagram/House of Pataudi)
Loading...
Saif Ali Khan has been one of the most important stars of the last two decades in Bollywood and remains one of the most beloved actors not in terms of generating big box office numbers, however, but by representing the new and bringing experimental roles to the screen.

Offscreen, Saif largely remained a blank slate. Especially after his marriage to Kareena Kapoor, the actor kept a relatively low profile. He's not on any social media platform, too. But that doesn't stop people from discussing him online.

From his style statement to his "Nawab" status, netizens have opinions on almost everything.

So when the actor recently appeared on Arbaaz Khan's popular chat show Pinch, he had to field some rather absurd questions.

The promo of the episode was launched on Monday and Saif was seen having a blast while responding to the mean tweets against him.



As the promo begins, questions come rolling over — on being a nawab and still clinging on to rotten ‘hukumat’, Saif replies: “I have never been interested in being a nawab. I prefer eating kebabs.”

On turning up at Sonam Kapoor’s wedding in a plain white kurta pajama, he says: “It’s her wedding, not my wedding.” Does he feel the pressure to reply immediately after he reads something? “I have stopped doing that as some people don’t reply to me. So, then I thought, hey, I don’t have to reply," he responds before erupting into laughter.

Follow @News18Movies for more



Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram