Saif Ali Khan Responds to Allegations From Web Show Tandav's Screenwriter

It was earlier reported that screenwriter Gaurav Solanki, the writer for Saif Ali Khan’s upcoming web series Tandav, had expressed disappointment on being excluded from the creative team on the sets. Now, Saif Ali Khan has spoken on the issue.

Talking to Mid Day, he said, "It's not a writer's place to be on set and direct [the show]. What a director decides to do with the source material is up to him; he can chuck it or burn it. He can respect it or disrespect it as he deems fit for the story he is trying to tell."

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the series is a political thriller and based on the lines of House of Cards.

Gaurav had earlier said that being absent from the creative team was like 'giving your baby to someone else' and letting them grow up in a certain way in your absence.

Saif further said, "Ali has made the most of [the material at hand]. That said, there's no taking away the fact that writers need to be treated with respect and dignity. They deserve more money, praise and love because they create everything we do. Good writers like Gaurav are gems."

Siding with the director, Saif added, "Neither he [Solanki] nor I can tell a director what to do. He is the boss. If Ali decides to say, please walk into the room backwards, it's your job to do it. Unless he feels that the material has been tampered with, this shouldn't even be a conversation."

The actor is gearing up for his upcoming release Jawaani Jaaneman, slated to release on January 31.

