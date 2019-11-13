Saif Ali Khan Returns As Intense Udaybhan in Tanhaji, See Here
Saif Ali Khan will play the antagonist of the film, Udaybhan. Ajay Devgn shared the first look poster for Saif's character.
Saif Ali Khan will play the antagonist of the film, Udaybhan. Ajay Devgn shared the first look poster for Saif's character.
Saif Ali Khan has now earned a reputation for unusual and intense characters. The actor made his last appearance in and as Laal Kaptaan. His unusual appearance as a Naga Sadhu was appreciated by many despite the film failing to do well at the box office. Saif Ali Khan is now back with another intense look for his next character in Tanhaji.
Saif Ali Khan will be appearing in Tanhaji as the antagonist Udaybhan opposite Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji. The first look of his character has been shared by Ajay Devgn on Twitter. In the poster, Saif Ali Khan can be seen with long black hair and beard. With a serious and fierce expression, he can be seen looking ahead with a layer of kohl around his eyes. In the tweet, Ajay Devgn also gave the character a tagline stating, "Udaybhan Ke Darbar Mein Ghalati Ki Maafi Nahi Sirf Sazah Milti Hai" (There is no room for forgiveness in Udaybhan's court for mistakes, only punishment).
Udaybhan Ke Darbar Mein Ghalati Ki Maafi Nahi Sirf Sazah Milti Hai…#TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior, in cinemas 10th January 2020. #TanhajiTrailerOnNov19#SaifAliKhan @itsKajolD @omraut @itsBhushanKumar @ADFFilms @TSeries @TanhajiFilm pic.twitter.com/eXrqNOnbzp
— Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) November 13, 2019
Tanhaji is Ajay Devgn's 100th film. He was applauded by numerous actors for his journey in Bollywood. Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan and Arshad Warsi were some of the colleagues who congratulated him on his long career.
Directed by Om Raut, Tanhaji also features Kajol, Sharad Kelkar, and Pankaj Tripathi. The film is set to release on January 10, 2020.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- The Viral Posts on Ranu Mondal Demanding Land for Church in Ayodhya are Fake
- KTM 390 Adventure First Look Review at EICMA 2019 – Watch Video
- Lata Mangeshkar Continues to be on Life Support, Condition Still Critical, Says Doctor
- WhatsApp Dark Mode is Ready And Awaits Final Release Date; Have Patience Please
- WhatsApp Banning Users in Groups with Suspicious Names: Here's How You Can Stay Safe