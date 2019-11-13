Take the pledge to vote

Saif Ali Khan Returns As Intense Udaybhan in Tanhaji, See Here

Saif Ali Khan will play the antagonist of the film, Udaybhan. Ajay Devgn shared the first look poster for Saif's character.

News18.com

Updated:November 13, 2019, 4:15 PM IST
Saif Ali Khan Returns As Intense Udaybhan in Tanhaji, See Here
Saif Ali Khan will play the antagonist of the film, Udaybhan. Ajay Devgn shared the first look poster for Saif's character.

Saif Ali Khan has now earned a reputation for unusual and intense characters. The actor made his last appearance in and as Laal Kaptaan. His unusual appearance as a Naga Sadhu was appreciated by many despite the film failing to do well at the box office. Saif Ali Khan is now back with another intense look for his next character in Tanhaji.

Saif Ali Khan will be appearing in Tanhaji as the antagonist Udaybhan opposite Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji. The first look of his character has been shared by Ajay Devgn on Twitter. In the poster, Saif Ali Khan can be seen with long black hair and beard. With a serious and fierce expression, he can be seen looking ahead with a layer of kohl around his eyes. In the tweet, Ajay Devgn also gave the character a tagline stating, "Udaybhan Ke Darbar Mein Ghalati Ki Maafi Nahi Sirf Sazah Milti Hai" (There is no room for forgiveness in Udaybhan's court for mistakes, only punishment).

Tanhaji is Ajay Devgn's 100th film. He was applauded by numerous actors for his journey in Bollywood. Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan and Arshad Warsi were some of the colleagues who congratulated him on his long career.

Directed by Om Raut, Tanhaji also features Kajol, Sharad Kelkar, and Pankaj Tripathi. The film is set to release on January 10, 2020.

