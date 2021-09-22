Saif Ali Khan Reveals Bhoot Police Sequel is Happening: 'We are Very Excited'

The latest Bollywood venture Bhoot Police, starring Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandez has garnered a lot of buzz since its release on September 10. In the horror-comedy, Saif plays the role of Tantrik Vibhuti Vaidya. In a recent interview, Saif opened up about the success of the film, which was released on an OTT platform. He said that Bhoot Police is one of the scripts that is close to his heart and it was important to him that it was made in a certain way. He also thanked his co-stars Arjun, Yami and Jacqueline, saying that he spent a lot of time jamming with Arjun.

The actor revealed that the team is working on a sequel for Bhoot Police. Talking to Times of India, Saif said, “We are very happy with the enormous traction the movie has received. We are very excited and have already started working on a sequel - which is the biggest sign of acceptance.”

He further added that Bhoot Police is a perfect family film. “Horror and comedy are genres that are best viewed collectively in a group. This is a family movie and you can watch it with your young children without them getting scared and that’s always lovely," he shared.

Meanwhile, Bhoot Police has been directed by Pawan Kripalani. The film has been produced by Ramesh Taurani and Akshai Puri under Tips Industries.

