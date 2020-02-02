Saif Ali Khan Reveals He has Been Offered 5 Movies with Daughter Sara Ali Khan

Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Budget Highlights

  • Soya Protein
  • Soya Fibre Cheaper
  • Some Alcoholic Beverages Cheaper
  • Skimmed Milk Cheaper
  • Tuna Bait Cheaper
  • Agro-animal Based Products Cheaper
  • Raw Sugar Cheaper
  • Fuse, Chemicals, Plastics Cheaper
  • Purified Terepthalic Acid Cheaper
  • Lightweight-coated Paper Cheaper
  • Consumers Have to Shell More for Chemicals
  • Auto Parts to be More Expensive
  • Fans, Tableware Prices to Increase
  • Kitchenware Prices to Rise
  • Medical Equipment Costlier
  • Furniture to be More Expensive
  • Footwear Prices to Go Up
  • Cigarettes, tobacco products to cost more
  • Income Tax Slabs Revised
  • Sensex down 680 pts, Nifty by 200 pts
  • Nominal GDP Growth Pegged at 10%
  • Govt to Disinvest in LIC
  • Remaining Stakes in IDBI Bank to be Sold
  • A Tax Payer Charter in Statute
  • Insurance Cover Raised to Rs 5 Lakh
  • India to Host G20 Presidency
  • Common Eligibility Test for Non-gazetted Posts
  • Rs 4,400 Cr to States for Clean Air
  • Rs 85,000 cr for SCs, Rs 53,700 cr for STs
  • Rs 28,600 Cr to be Allocated for Women Programs
  • Power Renewable Energy Sector to Get Rs 22,000 Cr
  • 100 More Airports to Come Up
  • 5 Measures for Indian Railways
  • Sensex up 55.67 pts, Nifty at 11975.90
  • Agri Stocks Trade with Healthy Gains
  • New Scheme NIRVIC to be Launched
  • Gold Reclaims Rs 41,000 Mark
  • 3.6 Crores for Jal Jeevan Mission
  • New Education Policy Soon
  • NABARD Refinance Scheme to be Expanded
  • Krishi UDAAN Scheme to be Launched
  • Farmers Income Will Double by 2022
  • HUL Suffers Q3 Beating
  • Sensex Falls 200 pts, Nifty below 11,950
  • Long Wishlist of Auto Industry
  • Markets Open Today
  • No Briefcase, But Bahi Khata
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Saif Ali Khan Reveals He has Been Offered 5 Movies with Daughter Sara Ali Khan

The role of Saif's daughter in his latest release Jaawani Janemann was earlier offered to Sara Ali Khan herself. However, the actor explained the reason why getting paired with your own family members should be the last resort.

News18.com

Updated:February 2, 2020, 2:13 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Saif Ali Khan Reveals He has Been Offered 5 Movies with Daughter Sara Ali Khan
The role of Saif's daughter in his latest release Jaawani Janemann was earlier offered to Sara Ali Khan herself. However, the actor explained the reason why getting paired with your own family members should be the last resort.

Saif Ali Khan's recent offering Jawaani Jaaneman recently hit the theaters and has been getting mixed responses. While Alaya F made her debut with the movie starring as Saif's daughter, the role was earlier offered to the actor's real daughter Sara Ali Khan herself. Saif revealed that the father-daughter duo have received at least 5 movie offers till now.

In an interview, he explained the reason why he asked Sara not to take up the project. He said, "Well, I mean, generally speaking, my whole family's in movies, you know my mother's in movies, my sister, my brother-in-law, sister-in-law, wife and daughter. So I would tend not to cast any of them as those real-life roles. Generally, I think the film is about something else. And I mean, the only time I would want to cast Sara or give her something would be if she needed my help. But generally speaking, her trajectory and her path should be different. She should be working with the people she's working with right now. And we should not confuse issues."

In February 2018, a dispute between Kedarnath's director Abhishek Kapoor and the producers KriArj Entertainment had led to a lawsuit that threatened the film's production. Sara had then accepted the offer for Jawaani Jaaneman. However, Saif had asked the upcoming actress to not take the project immediately. Subsequently, Sara landed her second movie, Simmba.

When Saif was asked if he would be willing to work with Sara in the future, he said, "Depends on the role. In fact, we've been offered a few things because our line of work is quite an opportunist also. Yes. People have asked us and we've been offered about five films together, which have not been done for one reason or another. The film needs to be appealing to both of us. Yeah. So when we do it, it should be something that both of us are excited about."

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram