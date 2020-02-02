Saif Ali Khan Reveals He has Been Offered 5 Movies with Daughter Sara Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan's recent offering Jawaani Jaaneman recently hit the theaters and has been getting mixed responses. While Alaya F made her debut with the movie starring as Saif's daughter, the role was earlier offered to the actor's real daughter Sara Ali Khan herself. Saif revealed that the father-daughter duo have received at least 5 movie offers till now.

In an interview, he explained the reason why he asked Sara not to take up the project. He said, "Well, I mean, generally speaking, my whole family's in movies, you know my mother's in movies, my sister, my brother-in-law, sister-in-law, wife and daughter. So I would tend not to cast any of them as those real-life roles. Generally, I think the film is about something else. And I mean, the only time I would want to cast Sara or give her something would be if she needed my help. But generally speaking, her trajectory and her path should be different. She should be working with the people she's working with right now. And we should not confuse issues."

In February 2018, a dispute between Kedarnath's director Abhishek Kapoor and the producers KriArj Entertainment had led to a lawsuit that threatened the film's production. Sara had then accepted the offer for Jawaani Jaaneman. However, Saif had asked the upcoming actress to not take the project immediately. Subsequently, Sara landed her second movie, Simmba.

When Saif was asked if he would be willing to work with Sara in the future, he said, "Depends on the role. In fact, we've been offered a few things because our line of work is quite an opportunist also. Yes. People have asked us and we've been offered about five films together, which have not been done for one reason or another. The film needs to be appealing to both of us. Yeah. So when we do it, it should be something that both of us are excited about."

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.