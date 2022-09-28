Saif Ali Khan Reveals He Reads Reviews By 'Only 3-4 Guys Who Still Have Intergrity'

Saif Ali Khan, who is also known to be one of the audiences’ favourites, is swamped with the promotions of his upcoming film Vikram Vedha. For which, he recently travelled to Delhi. During the interaction with the media regarding the film, he also talked about his co-star Hrithik Roshan. While talking about his take on the inevitable reviews of the film, he said that he trusts the reviews of ‘3-4 people who have some integrity.’

While talking about how he attaches to the reviews, he said, some people hail the film, and some criticize it. Everyone has a different opinion, which can be a mess sometimes. “You select over time, whom you trust. So, 3-4 guys who still have some integrity, in my head,” he mentioned. He further said that he knows who they are and he likes reading their reviews.

For those unversed, Vikram Vedha is a remake of a 2017 Tamil Hit with the same name. On being asked whether the foreseeable comparisons of Vikram Vedha’s recreation to the original version has him excited or nervous, he responded to the Hindustan Times by saying, “I actually welcome the comparisons.” Adding to this he said that he immensely respects R Madhavan, who starred in the Tamil version of the film, and he did a great job in the film. After mentioning that the comparisons are inevitable, Saif said, “Somebody told me something once. We are called stars, and there is a whole galaxy of them. And the reason there are so many is that everyone is different. So, I hope I am able to bring an interesting take on it.”

Following this, he talked about what Hrithik. “We are completely different people, so the way he approached a scene is different from how I did it,” he said.

Getting back to the film, Gayatri and Pushkar’s co-directorial Vikram Vedha will be making its theatrical release on September 30, this year. Besides Saif and Hrithik, the film will also feature Radhika Apte and Rohit Saraf among others.

