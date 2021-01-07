Saif Ali Khan Reveals He Was Mentally and Professionally 'In a Ditch'

Actor Saif Ali Khan, who will be next seen in Ali Abbas Zafar's Tandav, said that he felt like he was in a 'ditch' mentally and professionally. Talking to Bollywood Hungama, the actor revealed what helped him get out of the feeling.

"Honestly, I believe I have worked very hard. I was in a bit of a ditch, mentally and professionally. I managed to get out of that. It is like climbing a mountain. I feel like I am on base camp 1 and we have made progress but there is a long way to go. The ropes are set, the boots are tied, and we have got our sights on the hill and we are climbing," he told the publication.

The actor revealed that choosing the right scripts have helped him get out of the feeling. He also gushed about his upcoming film Bhoot Police. "I am super excited Bhoot Police is finally, 80% complete and it’s a dream role for me. We really had a good time doing that," he added.

Meanwhile, the web-series Tandav also stars Dimple Kapadia, Sunil Grover, Tigmanshu Dhulia, and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayub. The show will stream on Amazon Prime Video from January 15.

On the other hand, Bhoot Police stars Arjun Kapoor, and Jacqueline Fernandez. The team recently shot a schedule in Dharamshala were they were also accompanied by Kareena Kapoor, Taimur Ali Khan and Malaika Arora.

He will also be seen in Om Raut's Adipurush, based on Ramayana. The film will star Prabhas as Lord Rama and Saif will play Lankesh, which is another name for Ravana. It has been reported that Kriti Sanon will be playing Sita in the project.