Saif Ali Khan Reveals He was Thrown Out of His First Movie

Saif Ali Khan entered the world of cinema with Yash Chopra’s Parampara in 1993 but he was planning to debut with another film.

The Laal Kaptaan actor recently revealed that he was supposed to star in the 1992 film Bekhudi. The film was directed by Rahul Rawail and starred Kamal Sadanah in the male lead opposite actress Kajol.

In a recent, one-on-one with Mumbai Mirror, Saif gave an insight into how the role fell out of his hands.

Saif starts by recollecting his first day on the sets when they were filming a song sequence. He said, “I had to tear through fake cobwebs and emerge, singing a line that went, ‘Chaahat Ki Raahon Mein, Kyun Itna Darti Hai’. It was not easy because my expression had to change as I went from ‘chaahat ki raahon mein’ to ‘kyun itna darti hai.’”

Saif went on to clarify saying, “I might just about pull it off today, but, back then, straight out of a boarding school in England, I was petrified. I must have performed really badly because soon after, Rahul Rawail threw me out of the film, complaining I wasn’t showing enough interest. That shot, I must admit, was particularly appalling”.

The Hum Tum actor explained that he was looking for portraying characters more like him instead of trying to adopt someone else’s mannerisms.

Saif also added that it was Dil Chahta Hai (2001) and Race (2008) that did it for him.



The 49-year-old admitted approaching films differently around the time he was doing Baazaar (2018).

“Perhaps because it heralded a new wave in Hindi cinema, giving actors like me a chance to reinvent,”Saif added.

Saif was last seen in Tanhaji : The Unsung Warrior and Jawaani Jaaneman.

