Saif Ali Khan Reveals He's Mostly Yelling At Kareena: Don't Post That Picture Of Taimur!

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor might be Bollywood's favourite couple, but their son Taimur Ali Khan often ends up getting the entire nation's attention. Recently in an interview, Saif Ali Khan revealed that he has an 'amazing' video of the little munchkin that Kareena has banned him from sharing with fans, which has made people very curious.

In a recent interview with Anupama Chopra, Saif was asked if he and Kareena discussed which pictures of Taimur they could share and which they couldn't, he said, “We don’t really talk about it. It’s mostly me yelling, ‘don’t post that picture of Taimur!’. She’s pinching all my pictures. I think I should be on social media.”

“I have this amazing video of Taimur cleaning doorknobs. But she won’t let me publish it. She says she might, at some point. He’s cleaning the windows, and I say ‘what’re you doing?’ he says ‘cleaning!’. It’s very sweet.”

“I think she’s very conscious not to manipulate his stardom to suit her own enterprise. She’s very instinctively never done that, and won’t let me do it," he further added.

However Kareena has been sharing glimpses of her personal life ever since she debuted on Instagram, with regular appearances from both Saif and Taimur. Take a look at these pictures below:





Follow @News18Movies for more