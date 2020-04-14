MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Saif Ali Khan Reveals He's Mostly Yelling At Kareena: Don't Post That Picture Of Taimur!

Saif Ali Khan Reveals He's Mostly Yelling At Kareena: Don't Post That Picture Of Taimur!

Saif Ali Khan, in a recent interview, talked about an amazing video of Taimur Ali Khan cleaning door-knobs that Kareena Kapoor will not let him share with the world.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 14, 2020, 3:08 PM IST
Share this:

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor might be Bollywood's favourite couple, but their son Taimur Ali Khan often ends up getting the entire nation's attention. Recently in an interview, Saif Ali Khan revealed that he has an 'amazing' video of the little munchkin that Kareena has banned him from sharing with fans, which has made people very curious.

In a recent interview with Anupama Chopra, Saif was asked if he and Kareena discussed which pictures of Taimur they could share and which they couldn't, he said, “We don’t really talk about it. It’s mostly me yelling, ‘don’t post that picture of Taimur!’. She’s pinching all my pictures. I think I should be on social media.”

“I have this amazing video of Taimur cleaning doorknobs. But she won’t let me publish it. She says she might, at some point. He’s cleaning the windows, and I say ‘what’re you doing?’ he says ‘cleaning!’. It’s very sweet.”

“I think she’s very conscious not to manipulate his stardom to suit her own enterprise. She’s very instinctively never done that, and won’t let me do it," he further added.

However Kareena has been sharing glimpses of her personal life ever since she debuted on Instagram, with regular appearances from both Saif and Taimur. Take a look at these pictures below:


Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    8,988

    +940*  

  • Total Confirmed

    10,363

    +1011*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,035

    +56*  

  • Total DEATHS

    339

    +15*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 14 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,357,382

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,934,557

    +10,709

  • Cured/Discharged

    456,393

     

  • Total DEATHS

    120,438

    +820
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Testing centres