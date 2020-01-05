Take the pledge to vote

Saif Ali Khan Reveals Taimur Dislikes Attention from Paparazzi

Saif Ali Khan revealed that Taimur often prefers to be ignored and frowns at having his pictures clicked.

News18.com

Updated:January 5, 2020, 11:37 AM IST
Saif Ali Khan Reveals Taimur Dislikes Attention from Paparazzi
Actor Saif Ali Khan with his new set of wheels – the Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT at Landmark Jeep. (Image: Jeep)

Taimur Ali Khan may be a favorite of the public and paparazzi but it seems like the feelings are not mutual.

In a recent interview, Saif Ali Khan revealed that Taimur often prefers to be ignored and frowns at having his pictures clicked. While the actor did point out how much he enjoys seeing Taimur's cute habits being talked about, he prefers for his son to have a sense of normalcy when they are going outside.

Read: When Saif Ali Khan Convinced Kareena Kapoor to Audition for Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha

Speaking to Times Of India, he said, "Yes, he has told me! He’s like, "No picture!". And he starts frowning. He doesn’t like too much fuss. It’s not something he is excited about, for sure. I would love it if Taimur could grow up just like a normal kid. Luckily, he seems to be very sweet and normal, and he has not gotten affected in some strange way by it. But I’d be the happiest guy if he were just an anonymous, normal kid."

On the work front, Saif Ali Khan has two films lined up for a release in January. Firstly, he will be appearing in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior as the antagonist opposite Ajay Devgn which will be releasing on January 10. He will also be appearing in Jawaani Jaaneman alongside Tabu and Alaia F. as a middle-aged father with a playboy like personality. The film is slated to release on January 31.

Read: Alaya Furniturewalla's First Look from Jawaani Jaaneman Revealed

