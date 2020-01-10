Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Saif Ali Khan Reveals Taimur's Reaction to His Udaybhan Look in Tanhaji

Saif Ali Khan appears in 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' as Udaybhan, the film's antagonist. Here's what his son Taimur thinks of his look in the new Bollywood film.

News18.com

Updated:January 10, 2020, 10:25 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Saif Ali Khan Reveals Taimur's Reaction to His Udaybhan Look in Tanhaji
Saif Ali Khan appears in 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' as Udaybhan, the film's antagonist. Here's what his son Taimur thinks of his look in the new Bollywood film.

Saif Ali Khan has a reputation for taking up offbeat characters with unusual appearances. His latest appearance is as an antagonist in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior as Udaybhan Singh Rathore.

In a recent video, Saif Ali Khan talked more about his character and his look in the film. Talking about his appearance the actor revealed that his son Taimur's reaction to the look was to call him "What's up Sardar Ji".

Read: Tanhaji Movie Review: Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan’s Technically Sound Film Has a Lot to Offer

In the video, Saif can be seen getting a shave for his character in Tanhaji. The actor pointed out that his beard and hair were altered to accurately suit the character's appearance in history. He also stated that his look had to be changed again later for some flashback sequences of the character.

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior follows the Battle of Sinhagad between the Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb played by Luke Kenny and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj played by Sharad Kelkar. Ajay Devgn plays Tanaji, the latter's General sent to capture Sinhagad. Saif plays Aurangzeb's trusted commander Uday Bhan. Kajol appears in the film as Tanaji's wife Savitribai. Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is currently running in theaters.

Read: Taimur Likes Laal Kaptaan Trailer and Saif Ali Khan Says It's Bad Parenting

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram