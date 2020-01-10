Saif Ali Khan Reveals Taimur's Reaction to His Udaybhan Look in Tanhaji
Saif Ali Khan appears in 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' as Udaybhan, the film's antagonist. Here's what his son Taimur thinks of his look in the new Bollywood film.
Saif Ali Khan has a reputation for taking up offbeat characters with unusual appearances. His latest appearance is as an antagonist in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior as Udaybhan Singh Rathore.
In a recent video, Saif Ali Khan talked more about his character and his look in the film. Talking about his appearance the actor revealed that his son Taimur's reaction to the look was to call him "What's up Sardar Ji".
In the video, Saif can be seen getting a shave for his character in Tanhaji. The actor pointed out that his beard and hair were altered to accurately suit the character's appearance in history. He also stated that his look had to be changed again later for some flashback sequences of the character.
Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior follows the Battle of Sinhagad between the Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb played by Luke Kenny and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj played by Sharad Kelkar. Ajay Devgn plays Tanaji, the latter's General sent to capture Sinhagad. Saif plays Aurangzeb's trusted commander Uday Bhan. Kajol appears in the film as Tanaji's wife Savitribai. Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is currently running in theaters.
