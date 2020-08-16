Saif Ali Khan Rings in 50th Birthday with Intimate Bash as Kareena Kapoor Flaunts Her Baby Bump

Saif Ali Khan had an intimate gathering on the eve of his 50th birthday. Soha Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu attended Saif's party along with few others. Recently, Kareena shared a glimpse into Saif's birthday celebration as she posted boomerang video and fun moments from the night.

Interesting thing being, one can't ignore but notice Kareena's baby bump in one of the videos. Saif and Kareena have recently announced that they are expecting their second child and now Kareena flaunts her pregnancy bump in latest social media post. Mommy-to-be can be seen wearing a comfy, printed dress while Saif dons a traditional look in kurta pajama. The actor's birthday cake had a picture of him with his three kids-- Taimur, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Captioning her adorable birthday wish for hubby Saif, Kareena wrote, "Happy birthday to the sparkle of my life."

#SaifAliKhan ringed in his 50th birthday alongside #KareenaKapoorKhan and a few close friends. pic.twitter.com/1dVRIFOs0J — Filmfare (@filmfare) August 16, 2020

Here's how Soha wished her elder brother happy birthday.

Here's the first time when Kareena flaunted her baby bump as she stepped out to work after announcing her pregnancy.

After falling in love on the sets of Tashan (2008), Kareena and Saif wed in 2012. they welcomed first baby Taimur Ali Khan in 2016.