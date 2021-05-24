Saif Ali Khan Says Being Less Successful Than Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir Khan was Good

Actor Saif Ali Khan, who made his Bollywood debut with Parampara in 1993, said that being less successful than the other three Khans - Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir worked in his favour as an actor. He said that it gave him freedom to experiment.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Saif said, “I have to say these guys - Shah Rukh, Salman and Aamir - were kind of born somehow to be actors. I think it must have been a childhood ambition. Certainly, I know it was for two of them. I don’t know if it was Salman’s ambition anyway but he was certainly built for it and made for the kind of success he saw. I joined movies at a time where you got to aim to either be a superstar or not bother. And there’s a point there. It wasn’t really about nuance, different kinds of characters…all that has happened now.”

He added, “For me, films have also changed. I am being offered complex roles and parts, and it is possible to make a lucrative living that can support a fairly lovely lifestyle.”

Further, Saif also credited Akshay Kumar for helping him make it in Bollywood. “I completed him and he completed me. I think that’s why we are so fond of each other till today. We realise we owe each other that, in a sense.” The actors have worked together in a couple of films.

On the work front, Saif was recently seen in the Amazon Prime series Tandav. He also has films like Bunty Aur Babli 2, Bhoot Police and Adipurush in the pipeline.

