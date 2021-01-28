Saif Ali Khan Says Having Second Child is a Big Responsibility, Confirms Kareena Kapoor's Due Date in February

Actors Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are all set to welcome their second child. The couple has already moved to their new and much larger paradise, which is just across from their previous residence at Fortune Heights in Bandra. Their new place is said to be an extension of their old home and has been designed according to Saif and Kareena’s taste that combines luxury with comfort. Both actors have been working throughout her pregnancy, however, now they have taken a break to spend some quality time together. Saif recently also disclosed Bebo’s due date and revealed that they will be welcoming Taimur’s younger sibling in early February.

The actor confirmed the date in a conversation with Filmfare where he also opened up about the new responsibilities and the excitement of being a father again. The 50-year-old said that he is a bit frightened but it does not match the level of excitement of seeing their little kids running around the house. He told the magazine that the duo is relatively more chilled out this time around and they have been quite calm in the last few months. The father-to-be also stated that having another baby is a big responsibility.

The couple is already proud parents to four-year-old Taimur, who is a social media superstar and paparazzi’s favourite.

Apart from personal news, Saif has also been making headlines for his recently released web series Tandav. The political drama also stars Dimple Kapadia, Zeeshan Ayyub, Sunil Grover and Gauahar Khan in lead roles. He will be next seen in Prabhas' Adipurush as the antagonist. He will start shooting for the film in March. He also has a handful of other interesting projects in his kitty including Bunty Aur Babli 2, Bhoot Police and Vikram Vedha remake.

On the other hand, Kareena will be next seen in Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Aamir Khan. The movie is a Bollywood adaptation of Hollywood hit, Forrest Gump.