Saif Ali Khan Says He Doesn't Believe in Awards Shows, Recalls How His Best Actor Honour was Manipulated

Saif Ali Khan, in a recent interview, talked about the hypocrisy of award shows. He said that he doesn't believe in awards shows anymore as they get influenced by commercial aspects.

Talking to Bollywood Hungama, he spoke about the 'manipulation' that happens in Indian award shows. “Yes, I was seen to be undeserving of the few awards that I received earlier in my career, including the National award for Hum Tum. But I think over the years I’ve proven myself to be more worthy of recognition.”

“To be honest, I don’t believe in them. Some years ago I was called for an awards function. When I got there someone higher up in the organization told me, ‘We wanted to give you the Best Actor award. But you know how it is. We’ll give you the award for Best Actor in a comic role,’” he added.

Saif also said that in his opinion, awards functions are an excuse to make some money by performing on stage. If one is intelligent, they can spend the money well. He added that award shows are not meant to create a sense of community or camaraderie. He said that why this happens is up for debate by students of sociology.

Saif will be next seen in Bunty Aur Babli 2, Bhoot Police, Adipurush and Go Goa Gone 2.