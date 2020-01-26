Take the pledge to vote

Saif Ali Khan Says His Tanhaji Role Has Been Going Down as One of His Best

Actor Saif Ali Khan is over the moon, what with his latest release "Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior" entering the Rs 200 crore club at the box-office. He says that the role will go down as one of his best ever.

IANS

Updated:January 26, 2020, 11:09 AM IST
Saif Ali Khan Says His Tanhaji Role Has Been Going Down as One of His Best
'Tanhaji' film poster

"So pleased to be a part of such an inspiring and entertaining film! Thank you Ajay for this great part that will go down as one of my very best! God bless OM Raut, Kumarji, ADF films and the memory of Subedar Tanaji Malusare and Chattrapati Shivaji Maharaaj!" Saif said.

On Saturday, trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the figures: "#Tanhaji crosses Rs 200 cr, shows no signs of fatigue... Continues to score, despite reduction of screens/shows + two prominent films hitting the marketplace... Will emerge #AjayDevgn's highest grossing film today [Sat]... [Week 3] Fri 5.38 cr. Total: ? 202.83 cr. #India biz."

Ajay also announced on Instagram that the film has become a blockbuster. "Marching towards glory with all your love! Thank you for making #TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior a blockbuster hit of 2020! #TanhajiUnitesIndia," he wrote.

"Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior" chronicles the heroic story of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's subedaar Tanaji Malusare who sacrificed his life fighting valiantly against Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's army to save the Sinhagad fort.

In "Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior", Ajay Devgn in the titular role with Saif Ali Khan playing the antagonist Udaybhan Singh Rathore, and Sharad Kelkar cast as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

