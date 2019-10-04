Saif Ali Khan on Sara Not Asking Him for Career Advice: You Have to Make Your Own Decisions

Saif Ali Khan is gearing up for his next release Laal Kaptaan where he plays a Naga Sadhu in pursuit of revenge. The period drama shows the actor in a dark and complex avatar with the film's trailers showing clips of graphic violence. In a recent interview with Zoom the actor talked about the film, various issues in Indian cinema as well as his personal life.

He talked about his daughter Sara Ali Khan too, who made her big Bollywood debut with Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, opposite Sushant Singh Rajput. When asked if Sara took career advice from him, he said, “She doesn’t really ask me for advice, she did once when she was doing Kedarnath; she brought a scene over and we read it together and we talk about it sometimes. Something about the environment, she called and asked me. We discussed something about how to frame thoughts; about scripts... no. Because these are things you have to make your own decisions. You have to make your own decisions because you don’t want to blame other people as you are going to be blamed yourself. It’s easy to blame other people.”

Sara was not only the child he talked about in the video. His youngest son Taimur with wife Kareena Kapoor is very popular among the media as well as the netizens. Talking about how the toddler is a 'nature boy', he said, “It’s nice in a place like Pataudi and see farm animals. When he is abroad, you know he loves to go to petting zoos and things like this. He’s quite a nature boy; it’s good that way. He loves running around outside barefoot which is what I would have wanted."

Saif Ali Khan also mentioned that his film Laal Kaptaan was a 'difficult' one to make. "The hard part was to figure out who this guy was and how to play this character,” he revealed.

Directed by Navdeep Singh and produced by Aanand L Rai and Eros International, the film is slated to release on October 18, 2019.

