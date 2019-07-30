Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Saif Ali Khan Shares Bollywood's Reaction to Sacred Games, Says Aamir Asked Him About Trivedi

Saif Ali Khan revealed Bollywood stars' reaction to his hit Netflix series 'Sacred Games.' He said, "A lot of people rang up, so that was nice."

News18.com

Updated:July 30, 2019, 9:05 AM IST
Saif Ali Khan Shares Bollywood's Reaction to Sacred Games, Says Aamir Asked Him About Trivedi
Image of Saif Ali Khan, Aamir Khan, courtesy of Instagram
Saif Ali Khan and the team of Sacred Games are preparing for the big release of its highly-anticipated season 2. In the lead up to the premiere on Netflix on August 15, the crew and cast are busy promoting the Vikramaditya Motwane-Varun Grover series and during an interaction, Saif, who plays an honest cop Sartaj in it, revealed industry actors' reaction to his crime-drama venture with the streaming service.

Saif opened up about Varun Dhawan and Aamir Khan reacting to Sacred Games. He was quoted by a publication saying, "Well, yes! You know Aamir Khan sent me a text and he is someone whose opinion I respect and whose mind I admire when it comes to movies, and he said I want to talk to you so you know I called him back and he said, listen who’s this Trivedi guy, is he dead, what happened and he had all these questions which I couldn’t answer."

He added, "I remember Varun Dhawan was all praises for the show and rang up. A lot of people rang up, so that was nice."

About Scared Games season 2, Saif told PTI, "It (season two) is so cleverly done. It goes back to the past and future and everything ties up. Season one is quite basic compared to season two. Season two is where we change gears. In season one you know about them, but in season two you are up to it."

The new season will see Pankaj Tripathi in a full-fledged role as the mysterious Guruji, while Kalki Koechlin and Ranvir Shorey are the latest additions to the series. Reports claim that Pankaj's character in season 2 is on the lines of Rajneesh Osho.

