Saif Ali Khan Shares What He Likes Most About His Daughter Sara Ali Khan

The Nawab of Bollywood, Saif Ali Khan is busy lately, promoting his upcoming film ‘Laal Kaptaan’. The Sacred Games actor will be playing the role of a Naga Sadhu who is violence, fierce and full of vengeance.

During promotions, Saif has spoken about a lot of things; his wife, his children, his work. There is one special thing he shared about his first born child, Sara Ali Khan, who is now a popular face of the industry. Saif mentioned how it was his daughter’s humility which he liked the most at one of the promotional interview.

Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, he said: “I thought she was really good in Kedarnath and making interesting choices within the scene. The thing I like the most about Sara, not as my daughter but as a personality, is her strong sense of humility and being down to earth that comes across that makes me support her and, I think, everyone feels that way.”

In another interview, Saif had mentioned how he did not give Sara any specific career advice. He had told Zoom TV: “She doesn’t really ask me for advice, she did once when she was doing Kedarnath; she brought a scene over and we read it together and we talk about it sometimes. Something about the environment, she called and asked me.”

“We discussed something about how to frame thoughts; about scripts... no. Because these are things you have to make your own decisions. You have to make your own decisions because you don’t want to blame other people as you are going to be blamed yourself. It’s easy to blame other people,” the actor added.

Laal Kaptaan, which is helmed by Navdeep Singh and produced by Aanand L Rai and Eros International, is set to hit the big screens on October 18.

