Saif Ali Khan Shows His Goofy Side As He, Kareena Kapoor Twin In Martial Arts Outfits; Watch

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are one of the hottest couples in the industry. Each time they step out of their homes, paps are seen following them. It is no secret that the paps love clicking Kareena and her two sons Taimur and Jehangir. In fact, Taimur and his adorable picture and videos have been a rage on the internet ever since his birth in 2016. The Jab We Met actress and Saif too pose and wave at the shutterbugs as and when she steps out in the city. On Tuesday, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor were spotted taking an exit from a studio dressed in Martial Arts outfits, and it was a visual treat to watch the Go Goa Gone actor in goofy mode.

In a viral video posted by popular Bollywood paparazzi Viral Bhayani, we see Kareena and Saif twinning in Martial Arts outfits with blue belts tied around their waists. As the video starts, we see Kareena waving at the paps, soon after which Saif walks next to Saif as he makes a peace, and yo sign as he seems to enjoy the session. The duo even stood in front of the paps and clicked a couple of pictures for the paparazzi.

Soon after the video was posted, scores of fans chimed into the comments section, wondering if the couple is shooting for a movie together. One social media user wrote, “Wow movie 🎥🍿 or real Ma’am,” another added, “Bebo with a smile is just 😍😍😍😍😍.”

Check the video here:

Well it is a rare sight to see Saif and Kareena pose together. Earlier on Monday, Kareena took to her Instagram space and shared a snippet on Saif that was featured in Hello Magazine. A part of the note about the Sacred Games actor mentioned that he does not pose for pictures as he knows the tact of an understatement. A part of the note read, “While his family, Kareena Kapoor Khan and two sons Taimur and Jehangir are a paparazzi’s delight, keeping the cameras going, Khan’s is a powerful persona that also knows the tact of understatement.” Sharing the lines, Kareena wrote, “Now everyone knows why you don’t pose for the paps (laughing emojis).” She also added a couple of red heart emoticons.

Meanwhile, on the work front, both Kareena and Saif have interesting projects lined up. While Kareena will be soon seen in Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha, Saif has the Hindi remake of Vikram Vedha in the pipeline where he will share screen space with Hrithik Roshan.

