Actor Saif Ali Khan couldn’t stop himself from sarcastically snapping at the paparazzi. The Dil Chahta Hai actor was spotted returning home with Kareena Kapoor from Malaika Arora’s mother’s birthday bash. For the party, Kareena glammed up in a short black dress while Saif opted for a casual kurta and pajama. While the shutterbugs were busy taking pictures of the power couple, Saif appeared to get annoyed with the cameraman following them to their doorstep.

In a video shared by the Instagram account Voompla, Saif Ali Khan was heard annoying asking the paparazzi if they want to join him and Kareena in the bedroom. “Ek kaam kariye, humaare bedroom mein aa jaaiye (Do one thing, come to our bedroom)," he announced, following it with a smile.

Fans noticed that Saif was not very happy about being chased but they praised his for his sarcasm. “Sense of humour plus sarcasm 💯#saifalikhan," a fan commented. “Sir ka dimag garam hai bahut😂😂," added another. “Saif best reply 😂," a third user wrote.

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor joined Karisma Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor, along with other guests, to celebrate Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora’s mother Joyce’s 70th birthday. The bash took place at Amrita’s home in Mumbai. Several videos and pictures from the party were shared by the guests, showing that it was an intimate but heartwarming gathering.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Saif was last seen in Vikram Vedha with Hrithik Roshan. The actor is now slated to appear in Adipurush, playing the menacing Raavan in the film based on Ramayan. The film also stars Prabhas and Kriti Sanon. The film received backlash after the first teaser was shared, with fans unimpressed with the CGI while several people suggesting that the movie has not remained true to the description of the mythological characters when it came to the looks of their characters.

