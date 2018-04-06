English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Saif Spends Time With Kareena and Taimur Post His Acquittal In Blackbuck Poaching Case
Just a day after Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan got acquitted of all charges in 1998 blackbuck poaching case, the actor decided to spend quality time with wife Kareena Kapoor Khan and little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan at their friend Amrita Arora's residence.
Image: Viral Bhayani
Just a day after Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan got acquitted of all charges in 1998 blackbuck poaching case, the actor decided to spend quality time with wife Kareena Kapoor Khan and little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan at their friend Amrita Arora's residence.
The Jodhpur court pronounced its verdict in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case on Thursday, in which Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, Sonali Bendre, Tabu and Neelam were accused besides Saif. While Saif, Sonali, Tabu and Neelam were acquitted by the court, Salman was convicted Under Section 9/51 of the Wildlife Protection Act.
In the photos, the trio can be seen spending quality time with each other at the poolside.
Image: Viral Bhayani
While Kareena is dressed in yellow summerwear, Saif is at his casual best. Taimur looks pool-ready and is beating the heat just the right way.
Image: Viral Bhayani
Meanwhile, the court delivered a sentence of five years imprisonment and a fine of Rs 10,000 to Salman Khan, who is now imprisoned at the Jodhpur Central Jail.
