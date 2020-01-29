Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Saif Ali Khan Talks About His Return To Playboy Role In Jawaani Jaaneman

Saif Ali Khan stated that despite having played the role of a playboy in the past, Jawaani Jaaneman would see him in a new version.

News18.com

Updated:January 29, 2020, 4:37 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Image: Instagram
Image: Instagram

Saif Ali Khan has gained a reputation for himself for appearing in unusual roles. Jawaani Jaaneman will be Saif Ali Khan's first film seeing him return to the role of a playboy after Cocktail. Despite the role's resemblance to his previous films, he assures that it is nothing like his fans have ever seen before.

Talking about the role to Mid-Day Saif explained that the role is more suited to his own age. He added that unlike his previous films that wrestled with the idea of commitment, Jawaani Jaaneman is more focussed on the concept of fatherhood.

"The story has been made age-appropriate. My character here is an older version of the characters I played before. It's in a familiar space, and yet, it's a different film. There's drama and comedy in how my character is struggling with growing up. I didn't want to play a man who can't figure out his life; I have done that in my 20s and 30s. This film is not about his womanizing ways, but about his equation with his daughter. A party boy who refuses to grow up and loves his life shouldn't be vilified."

Khan went on to compliment director Nitin Kakkar's vision for the character. He added that Kakkar had successfully highlighted the central idea and showed how it "enriches" a person's life. Jawaani Jaaneman also stars Alaya F., Tabu, Kumud Mishra, and Chunky Pandey. The film is slated to release on January 31.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram