Saif Ali Khan Talks About His Return To Playboy Role In Jawaani Jaaneman

Saif Ali Khan has gained a reputation for himself for appearing in unusual roles. Jawaani Jaaneman will be Saif Ali Khan's first film seeing him return to the role of a playboy after Cocktail. Despite the role's resemblance to his previous films, he assures that it is nothing like his fans have ever seen before.

Talking about the role to Mid-Day Saif explained that the role is more suited to his own age. He added that unlike his previous films that wrestled with the idea of commitment, Jawaani Jaaneman is more focussed on the concept of fatherhood.

"The story has been made age-appropriate. My character here is an older version of the characters I played before. It's in a familiar space, and yet, it's a different film. There's drama and comedy in how my character is struggling with growing up. I didn't want to play a man who can't figure out his life; I have done that in my 20s and 30s. This film is not about his womanizing ways, but about his equation with his daughter. A party boy who refuses to grow up and loves his life shouldn't be vilified."

Khan went on to compliment director Nitin Kakkar's vision for the character. He added that Kakkar had successfully highlighted the central idea and showed how it "enriches" a person's life. Jawaani Jaaneman also stars Alaya F., Tabu, Kumud Mishra, and Chunky Pandey. The film is slated to release on January 31.

