Saif Ali Khan Thanks Ex-wife Amrita Singh for Teaching him to Take His Career Seriously

Saif Ali Khan's marriage as well as divorce with Bollywood actress Amrita Singh created a lot of buzz. Saif, who was just 20 in 1991, fell in love with Amrita who was already a well-established actress and was 33 years old. However, love knew no bounds and the couple decided to brave all odds and be together. However, the union ended in 2004.

The ex-flames, who have two kids together, Ibrahim and Sara Ali Khan, have moved on in their respective lives. Saif is married to Kareena Kapoor, and has a son named Taimur with her. Amrita, on the other hand, chose to take care of her children. Despite the differences, Saif did not forget to thank his ex-wife for teaching him about taking work seriously.

In a recent interview given to the Mid-Day, Saif spoke in length about his career and life. While he did not reveal many details about his life with ex-wife Amrita or current wife Kareena, he didn't forget to give due credits to the former.

In his statement about his association with Yash Chopra, Saif said, "And I've to give Amrita [Singh], my ex-wife, credit for being the only person who taught me to take it all (work/show-business) seriously. She said you can't hit the target while laughing at it. That's when Parampara happened."

On the work front, the actor will be next seen in Nitin Kakkar's Jawaani Jaaneman. He will be co-starring with Tabu and debutante Alaia F. Next in line is Bhoot Police which will star him along with Fatima Sana Shaikh and Ali Fazal.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.