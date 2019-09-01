Saif Ali Khan has been wary of media circling around his little boy Taimur Ali Khan. In the past, Saif has reprimanded paparazzi for flashing cameras at Taimur and has even asked camera persons respectfully to stay away from his kid. However, in a recent statement given by Saif, the actor seems to be praising media, which has paid heed to Saif's request and maintained their distance from Taimur.

Read: No, You Aren’t Supposed to Do That: Saif Ali Khan to Paparazzi on Clicking Son Taimur’s Photos

Earlier, a now-deleted video of Saif scolding shutterbugs was shared widely on social media. In the clip, Saif is seen giving Taimur a piggy ride and walking towards the media, and can be heard saying, "No, no not outside the house please, like we promised. No, enough, you are not supposed to do that."

About reprimanding paparazzi constantly for clicking Taimur's pictures, the actor was quizzed about the incident and replying to the question, he said (via), "They have shown class and dignity in doing that. My deepest respect to them, for giving Taimur a little opportunity to be normal. Taimur was in London (till now), and hadn’t seen a camera in a long time. I promise you he didn’t miss it at all."

Saif had earlier expressed concern over the growing paparazzi culture in India. He wondered how people could be so interested in Taimur's life. "The media's constant attention to him does not really bother me, but it would be better if it was not there. If the media likes it, people like it, I am okay with it. But I won't be interested in someone else's kids so much.

“On one level, it is nice that he makes people laugh and smile, but on another level, why is so much attention given to a kid? Why are we so interested in a little kid? I don't understand," Saif told IANS earlier.

On the professional front, Saif next be seen alongside Ajay Devgn in Om Raut’s Tanaji: The Unsung Warrior and Tabu in his home production Jawaani Jaaneman.

(With inputs from IANS)

