Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Saif Ali Khan Thanks Paparazzi for Giving Taimur 'A Little Opportunity to be Normal'

While the family was returning from their holiday in London they were crammed by the photographers outside their residence in Mumbai.

News18.com

Updated:September 2, 2019, 5:08 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Saif Ali Khan Thanks Paparazzi for Giving Taimur 'A Little Opportunity to be Normal'
Image of Kareena Kapoor, Taimur Ali Khan, Saif Ali Khan, courtesy of Instagram
Loading...

After their extended vacation in London, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan along with their little tot Taimur are back in the city. As the family was heading home from the airport they were crammed by the photographers outside their residence in Mumbai.

Saif lost his cool due to the chaos and asked the photographers to leave. This was quite unusual for Saif, as he has always been calm and composed at several other paparazzi altercations he and his family have been a part of.

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, the actor was questioned about this incident, to which he said that he was grateful to the paparazzi for backing off. "They have shown class and dignity in doing that. My deepest respect to them, for giving Taimur a little opportunity to be normal. Taimur was in London (till now), and hadn’t seen a camera in a long time. I promise you he didn’t miss it at all," he said.

At only two years old, Taimur enjoys fandom on the level of any contemporary Bollywood actor. With several fan clubs on the internet, he is one of the most favourite star kids in India.

Recently an adorable video of him surfaced on the internet, where he was seen sitting on a treadmill while his mom practiced Yoga. Check it out: 

View this post on Instagram

#taimuralikhan #kareenakapoor ❤️

A post shared by Taimur Ali Khan❤Urmi (@taimuralikhanworld) on

 

On the work front, Saif Ali Khan will be next seen in director Nitin Kakkar’s film Jawaani Jaaneman.  The movie will also star Tabu and mark Alaia F’s (Pooja Bedi’s daughter) debut in Bollywood. Also, movies like Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and Laal Kaptaan are on the actor’s list.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram