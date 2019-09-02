Saif Ali Khan Thanks Paparazzi for Giving Taimur 'A Little Opportunity to be Normal'

After their extended vacation in London, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan along with their little tot Taimur are back in the city. As the family was heading home from the airport they were crammed by the photographers outside their residence in Mumbai.

Saif lost his cool due to the chaos and asked the photographers to leave. This was quite unusual for Saif, as he has always been calm and composed at several other paparazzi altercations he and his family have been a part of.

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, the actor was questioned about this incident, to which he said that he was grateful to the paparazzi for backing off. "They have shown class and dignity in doing that. My deepest respect to them, for giving Taimur a little opportunity to be normal. Taimur was in London (till now), and hadn’t seen a camera in a long time. I promise you he didn’t miss it at all," he said.

At only two years old, Taimur enjoys fandom on the level of any contemporary Bollywood actor. With several fan clubs on the internet, he is one of the most favourite star kids in India.

Recently an adorable video of him surfaced on the internet, where he was seen sitting on a treadmill while his mom practiced Yoga. Check it out:

View this post on Instagram #taimuralikhan #kareenakapoor ❤️ A post shared by Taimur Ali Khan❤Urmi (@taimuralikhanworld) on Aug 31, 2019 at 10:04pm PDT

On the work front, Saif Ali Khan will be next seen in director Nitin Kakkar’s film Jawaani Jaaneman. The movie will also star Tabu and mark Alaia F’s (Pooja Bedi’s daughter) debut in Bollywood. Also, movies like Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and Laal Kaptaan are on the actor’s list.

