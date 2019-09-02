English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Saif Ali Khan Thanks Paparazzi for Giving Taimur 'A Little Opportunity to be Normal'
While the family was returning from their holiday in London they were crammed by the photographers outside their residence in Mumbai.
Image of Kareena Kapoor, Taimur Ali Khan, Saif Ali Khan, courtesy of Instagram
Loading...
After their extended vacation in London, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan along with their little tot Taimur are back in the city. As the family was heading home from the airport they were crammed by the photographers outside their residence in Mumbai.
Saif lost his cool due to the chaos and asked the photographers to leave. This was quite unusual for Saif, as he has always been calm and composed at several other paparazzi altercations he and his family have been a part of.
In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, the actor was questioned about this incident, to which he said that he was grateful to the paparazzi for backing off. "They have shown class and dignity in doing that. My deepest respect to them, for giving Taimur a little opportunity to be normal. Taimur was in London (till now), and hadn’t seen a camera in a long time. I promise you he didn’t miss it at all," he said.
At only two years old, Taimur enjoys fandom on the level of any contemporary Bollywood actor. With several fan clubs on the internet, he is one of the most favourite star kids in India.
Recently an adorable video of him surfaced on the internet, where he was seen sitting on a treadmill while his mom practiced Yoga. Check it out:
View this post on Instagram
On the work front, Saif Ali Khan will be next seen in director Nitin Kakkar’s film Jawaani Jaaneman. The movie will also star Tabu and mark Alaia F’s (Pooja Bedi’s daughter) debut in Bollywood. Also, movies like Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and Laal Kaptaan are on the actor’s list.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Judgementall Hai Kya Review: Kangana Ranaut Film Is Neither Too Crazy, Nor Too Thrilling
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Judgementall Hai Kya Review: Kangana Ranaut Film Is Neither Too Crazy, Nor Too Thrilling
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Marvel Fan Compiles Reactions of Superheroes When They Realised They are Going to Die
- Nokia 8.1 Selling for Rs 15,999, Down From Launch Price of Rs 27,999
- Rafael Nadal Consoles Young Fan in Tears with Autograph During US Open 2019
- French Formula 2 Driver Anthoine Hubert Dies After Horrific High-Speed Crash in Belgian Grand Prix
- Top Five Smartphones to Buy in India Under Rs 10,000
Photogallery
Loading...