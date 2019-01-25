English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Saif Ali Khan to Play Sara Ali Khan's Onscreen Father in Love Aaj Kal 2 with Kartik Aaryan?
Reports have it that Saif Ali Khan will join Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan for Love Aaj Kal 2.
Image courtesy: Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan/ Instagram
Of late, there were reports that Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan have been roped in for Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal 2. However, there has been no official confirmation from the director. Now, the rumour has it that the duo will be joined by Sara's father Saif Ali Khan.
Quoting a source DNA stated, "Saif Ali Khan has been roped in to play an important role in the romcom, which will be a sequel to his own hit film with Imtiaz — Love Aaj Kal. This will be the first time that Saif will be sharing screen space with his daughter Sara."
Talking more about the film's plotline and Saif's character the report detailed that instead of a small cameo Saif will have an elaborated role in the film. “It was the obvious call he made, given that it is Love Aaj Kal 2 and the core idea of the plot remains the same. Like Rishi Kapoor in the original, Saif, too, will have a prominent part in Sara and Kartik’s relationship here," the source added.
If this turns out to be true, Kartik and Sara will be paired opposite each other for the first time in a film. Likewise, it is going to be Saif's first screen appearance with his daughter.
Kartik and Sara have been hitting headlines ever since the latter expressed her desire to date the Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor during her TV debut on Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan. Later at an event, Sara's Simmba co-star Ranveer Singh played cupid and introduced her to Kartik. The Gully Boy star even made the two hold hands and said, “Glad, you guys have met."
On the work front, while we'll see Saif in Sacred Games season 2, Kartik will next be seen in Luka Chuppi opposite Kriti Sanon. On the other hand, Sara, who's basking in the success of Simmba is yet to announce her next project.
