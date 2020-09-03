Saif Ali Khan to Play the Antagonist in 'Adipurush', Kareena Kapoor Calls Him the Most Handsome Devil

As the makers of Adipurush announced that Saif Ali Khan is going to play the role of Lankesh, the antagonist in the film, wife Kareena Kapoor Khan is on cloud nine. The actress took to Instagram to share the poster of the film and wrote, “Presenting the most handsome devil in history... my man Saif Ali Khan ️️”.

Aadipurush is the adaptation of Ramayana which will focus on the key part only. Ever since director Om Raut announced the film, it has become the talk of the town. The film will star Bahubali fame Prabhas and Saif in the lead role. It will be available in 5 languages Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.

Prabhas also shared the poster of the film on social media. He wrote, “7000 years ago existed the world's most intelligent demon! #Adipurush”.

Talking about the film, the director told Mid day, “If there is anybody who can play Prabhu Ram to perfection, it is Prabhas. As the biggest star in our country, he adds to the commercial value of the film. But more than that, he has a great combination of calmness and aggression. As the writer and director, that appealed to me".

He further revealed that Prabhas is working on his transformation. The actor is aiming for the archer's physique. He will also learn archery to get into the skin of the character.

The film is likely to go on floor by January 2020.

Meanwhile, Prabhas has finished shooting for Radhe Shyam. While Saif was last seen in a cameo in Dil Bechara, the actor has worked earlier also with Raut in Tanhaji- The Unsung Warrior with Kajol and Ajay Devgan. The film was based on the life of Maratha warrior Shivaji's military commander Tanaji Malusare.