Saif Ali Khan to Recreate His 'Ole Ole' Song in Jawaani Jaaneman with Tabu

Saif Ali Khan is all set to give his fans some '90s nostalgia as he will be recreating his hit song "Ole ole" from the movie Yeh Dillagi.

IANS

Updated:December 27, 2019, 8:12 AM IST
Actor Saif Ali Khan is all set to give his fans some '90s nostalgia as he will be recreating his hit song "Ole ole" from the movie Yeh Dillagi.

The revamped version, which has been composed by Tanishk Bagchi and sung by Yash Narvekar, will feature in Saif and Tabu-starrer upcoming film "Jawaani Jaaneman".

On the making of the new track, Tanishk said: "It's a fresh new version, but have kept the feel and vibe as the original. Shabbir Ahmed (lyricist) and I have worked on quite a few songs. This one also written by him keeps the fun element of the song alive as the original."

The original song was sung by Abhijeet Bhattacharya.

Speaking of "Jawaani Jaaneman", it is directed by Nitin Kakkar and marks the acting debut of Pooja Bedi's daughter Alaia F.

The film is presented under the banner on Pooja Entertainment, Black Knight Films and Northern Lights Films. It will hit the big screen on January 31, 2020.

