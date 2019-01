Saif Ali Khan to Share Screen Space with Sara Ali Khan in Love Aaj Kal Sequel? Here's His Response

Of late, reports claimed that Saif Ali Khan will share screen space with his daughter Sara Ali Khan in Imtiaz Ali's directorial Love Aaj Kal sequel. However, quashing all the rumours the actor has denied the news.When asked about the same he told Zee News, "It is not true at all".Also it is said, that Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan will play the leads in the sequel, but there has been no official confirmation on it yet. If this turns out to be true, Kartik and Sara will be paired opposite each other for the first time in a film.Kartik and Sara have been hitting headlines ever since the latter expressed her desire to date the Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor during her TV debut on Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan. Later at an event, Sara's Simmba co-star Ranveer Singh played cupid and introduced her to Kartik. The Gully Boy star even made the two hold hands and said, “Glad, you guys have met."On the work front, Kartik will next be seen in Luka Chuppi opposite Kriti Sanon. The trailer of the film was dropped last week. In the trailer, Kartik and Kriti can be seen living through the complicated commitments of a live-in relationship in this frivolity-filled journey, although barely. They have pretensions to keep up, lies to tell and save face when they come up with contrasting testimonies in front of strangers. And of course, there is 'the family'. Despite the ongoing hassles, they somehow manage to keep personal emotions at bay.On the other hand, Sara, who's basking in the success of Simmba is yet to announce her next project.Follow @news18movies for more*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.