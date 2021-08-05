Saif Ali Khan Treats Taimur to Ice-cream As Mom Kareena Kapoor Shoots for Project, See Pic

From the very instant Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan had announced the arrival of their first child Taimur Ali Khan, the internet has been beyond obsessed. The tiny tot is a big social media hit and has several social media fan pages dedicated to him. The star kid recently stepped out with his father for an ice cream treat and got clicked by the paparazzi. He looked super cute in a blue t-shirt and grey track pants which he teamed with stylish shoes. The little boy was also wearing a face mask, owing to the Covid-19 pandemic. Saif also kept it casual in a coral tee and white pajamas.

On the other hand, Kareena Kapoor was clicked on a film set in a ravishing red off-shoulder ensemble. The actress has been dividing her time between her home and work commitments.

Kareena is currently busy promoting her book ‘Kareena Kapoor’s Pregnancy Bible.’ In her first-ever writing venture, Bebo documented her pregnancy journeys with her sons Taimur and Jeh. To hype the book up, Bebo has been sharing memories from her pregnancy, including the pizza she liked to eat, the show she was watching and the maternity fashion she wore.

Kareena gave birth to her second son Jeh Ali Khan on February 21, 2021. She and Saif Ali Khan had welcomed their elder son Taimur in 2016.

On the work front, apart from releasing her book, the actress will be seen on the big screen in Aamir Khan-led Laal Singh Chaddha.

