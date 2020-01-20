Saif Ali Khan Trolled for Saying 'Don’t Think There Was a Concept of India Till the British Gave it One'

Saif Ali Khan is currently basking in the success of his recently released film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, co-starring Ajay Devgn and Kajol. While the film is doing exceedingly well at the box office, all set to cross the Rs 150 crore mark after running for ten days, Saif seems to have irked his fans with his comments during an interview. In the clip that is doing the rounds on social media, Saif says while referring to Tanhaji, “I don’t think this is history." The actor adds, “I don’t think there was a concept of India till the British gave it one."

Now, Saif is being trolled on Twitter for his comments. In fact, Taimur, his son's name started trending on social media after a video in which Saif says the controversial statement surfaced online. Many even called out Saif for claiming to be a history buff.

Talking about Tanhaji's politics and how he did not oppose the alteration to history in the film, Saif said, "For some reason I didn’t take a stand. Maybe next time I would. I was very excited to play the role because it’s a delicious role. But when people say this is history, I don’t think this is history. I am quite aware of what the history was.”

He added, "I don’t think there was a concept of India till perhaps the British gave it one. I don’t think there is really any constructive point in arguing about loudly, provided you yourself know why you’re doing it.”

Check out some reactions to Saif's statements below:

There was no concept of India till British came - says #SaifAliKhan the history buff or buffoon who does not know that East India Co estb in 1600Columbus went discovering India in 1492Indian Ocean is named since 1515A$$hole!#bollywoodisbloodyshit — Moon C (@mchand7) January 19, 2020

Jab british ke aane tak india ka concept hi nhi tha to unhone "east india company" ka naam kiske naam par rakha tha, koi pooche saif aur anupama se 🙄 — Yamini Chaturvedi (@yaminichatur) January 19, 2020

East India Company was formed in 1600. What "India" were they referring to? The perils of publicly parading one's ignorance... — N Natarajan (@NNatarajan2) January 19, 2020

Saif Ali Khan is right in saying there was no concept of India before the British came.Concept of Pakistan though is 1400 years old.Columbus was looking for Pakistan and found America.Then they changed history books.~ PM Imran Khan — Imtiaz Mahmood (@ImtiazMadmood) January 19, 2020

