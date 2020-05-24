MOVIES

Saif Ali Khan Turns Chef on Eid, Prepares Mutton Biryani

Saif Ali Khan prepared special Eid meal for his family earning praise from everyone.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 24, 2020, 4:32 PM IST
Saif Ali Khan treated his family with homemade mutton biryani on the occasion of Eid 2020. Saif's sister-in-law Karisma Kapoor could help but praise Saif's efforts in preparing the special dish on the festive day. Sharing the picture of Saif's dish on social media, Karisma wrote, "Chef Saifu best mutton biryani ever. Insane lunch."

The post was re-shared by Kareena on her handle as she could not stop gushing over her hubby's culinary skills. Fans already know for a fact that Saif is a terrific guitar player, apart from his impressive acting abilities, and now through Kareena's social media handle we know that he is also a decent painter and a brilliant chef.

Meanwhile, Saif is turning out to be an ideal companion for his son Taimur during the lockdown as they continue spending time together doing various fun-filled activities. Kareena had earlier shared glimpses from father-son's art and craft sessions.

Saif also turned stylist for Taimur as he cut the little one's hair amid the lockdown.

Haircut anyone? ‍♀️

