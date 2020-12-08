Saif Ali Khan Twins with Taimur in an Adorable Father-son Moment

Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and their son Taimur Ali Khan were clicked at Mumbai airport on Monday evening. The family of three was in Palampur for the last few days before they returned to the city. They were clicked by the paparazzi while stepping out of the airport and making their way home. Kareena, who is pregnant with her second child, was seen dressed in an oversized blue striped shirt and pants. She wore a matching mask and an eye-catching pair of neon shoes.

Saif and Taimur wore matching sweaters as they landed at Mumbai airport. While Tim wore a pair of black denims, Saif opted for blue denim jeans. Kareena, Saif and Taimur were all seen wearing safety face masks throughout, for protection against Covid-19 . Taimur, however, caught all the attention with his customized mask.

Kareena had shared a selfie from the destination hours before taking off for Mumbai. The home-bound diva revealed that she will miss Palampur (in Himachal Pradesh). While sharing a selfie on Instagram, the 40-year-old actress captioned it, "Bye bye Palampur. What a brilliant experience... And hello Mumbai... I'm coming home."

Kareena had earlier dropped another gorgeous selfie on Instagram. She wrote, “Pink in Palampur.”

Saif flew to Himachal last month to shoot for his upcoming film, Bhoot Police. He was joined by Kareena and Taimur later and they also celebrated Diwali in the hills. The family was accompanied by Arjun Kapoor, who is co-starring with Saif in the film. Arjun’s girlfriend and Kareena’s BFF, Malaika Arora was also part of the holiday group. While Arjun and Malaika returned earlier, Saif, Kareena and Taimur returned yesterday. The family enjoyed some quality together in the hills and also went village walking.

Kareena is already in her third trimester and the couple are expecting their second bundle of joy soon.