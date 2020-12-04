Saif Ali Khan Wants Ibrahim to Stay Away from Social Media: Like Hrithik, He Should Explode on Screen

Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan is a doting father of three and is on the way to welcome his fourth baby. Speaking about his eldest son Ibrahim Ali Khan, Saif told Mumbai Mirror in an interview that he believes Ibrahim should stay away from social media before his Bollywood debut.

Remembering the debut of Hrithik Roshan, Saif said, “Like Hrithik Roshan, he should just explode on the screen.”

Saif says that he does understand there will be comparisons between him and his son but according to him, Ibrahim is still developing his personality, therefore it is best if people see less of him now.

On the subject of trolling of his youngest son Taimur Ali Khan, the 50-year-old actor said that he can be forgiving knowing the place from where the negativity of trolls comes. He said that not everyone is as lucky as he is because he gets to travel to places for work. “It can get frustrating being penned in a small apartment in the big city,” he said.

Saif is currently shooting for his next film Bhoot Police in Himachal. His wife Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur accompanied him to the location. The actor says that usually, he has to sacrifice family time during work schedule but this time he could be with Kareena and Tim "every evening after pack-up”.

Speaking about his biography which will reportedly be released in 2021, Saif said that he is trying to do it with some trepidation because he just wants to share his life and experiences without hurting anyone.

Saif’s daughter Sara Ali Khan is now three-films old in Bollywood but he still considers her a little girl. “But of course, she is all grown up now.” Sara will next be seen in Coolie No. 1 with Varun Dhawan.

Apart from Bhoot Police, the actor will also be starring in Bunty Aur Babli 2.