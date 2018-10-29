English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Saif Ali Khan Wants to Make Money by Getting Taimur Featured in Nappy Ads
Taimur was born to Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor on December 20, 2016.
Saif Ali Khan with his son Taimur. (Image: Instagram/Karan Johar)
Loading...
Considering that his son Taimur is India’s all-time favourite obsession, Saif Ali Khan is now thinking to monetise the little munchkin’s hysterical popularity.
During the promotions of his latest outing Baazaar, Saif revealed in an interview how his film producers have been suggesting they use Taimur for marketing. “Every producer I am working with has half-jokingly said, ‘Haha can we put him?’ With white in his hair (akin to Saif’s look in Baazaar). With Kaalakaandi, they wanted to put rubber bands (in Taimur’s hair, much like Saif’s character in the film). In Hunter, they want to put that Naga Sadhu wig on this poor guy,” he said.
But his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan isn’t too excited about the proposition. “My wife says, ‘Don’t be so cheap. You can’t sell your son.’ I am like, ‘Why not? Let’s sell him’. Seriously yaar, he is anyway there on the internet. I am just using this platform to say if anybody has any good nappy ads or anything... at a very reasonable price...it’s not reasonable, it’s quite expensive, actually,” Saif said.
“And I won’t give him the money also. I’ll give him some cash for his education, I am already giving it to him. And I’ll spend the rest,” he added.
When his co-star Chitrangada asked him how he’d spend Taimur’s earnings, Saif quipped, “On holidays in Switzerland yaar!”
However, Saif isn’t too happy with Taimur being under constant media scrutiny. “Media’s constant attention to him does not really bother me, but it would be better if it was not there. If the media likes it, people like it, I am okay with it; but I won’t be interested in someone else’s kids so much,” he added.
Watch the video here:
Follow @News18Movies for more.
During the promotions of his latest outing Baazaar, Saif revealed in an interview how his film producers have been suggesting they use Taimur for marketing. “Every producer I am working with has half-jokingly said, ‘Haha can we put him?’ With white in his hair (akin to Saif’s look in Baazaar). With Kaalakaandi, they wanted to put rubber bands (in Taimur’s hair, much like Saif’s character in the film). In Hunter, they want to put that Naga Sadhu wig on this poor guy,” he said.
But his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan isn’t too excited about the proposition. “My wife says, ‘Don’t be so cheap. You can’t sell your son.’ I am like, ‘Why not? Let’s sell him’. Seriously yaar, he is anyway there on the internet. I am just using this platform to say if anybody has any good nappy ads or anything... at a very reasonable price...it’s not reasonable, it’s quite expensive, actually,” Saif said.
“And I won’t give him the money also. I’ll give him some cash for his education, I am already giving it to him. And I’ll spend the rest,” he added.
When his co-star Chitrangada asked him how he’d spend Taimur’s earnings, Saif quipped, “On holidays in Switzerland yaar!”
However, Saif isn’t too happy with Taimur being under constant media scrutiny. “Media’s constant attention to him does not really bother me, but it would be better if it was not there. If the media likes it, people like it, I am okay with it; but I won’t be interested in someone else’s kids so much,” he added.
Watch the video here:
Follow @News18Movies for more.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Baazaar Movie Review: Saif Ali Khan Holds His Ground
-
Tuesday 16 October , 2018
News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
-
Friday 12 October , 2018
Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
Baazaar Movie Review: Saif Ali Khan Holds His Ground
Tuesday 16 October , 2018 News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
Friday 12 October , 2018 Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Julen Lopetegui Sacked as Real Madrid Manager
- Cat or Crow? Viral Photo is a Flashback to Days of Blue or Gold Dress
- Tanushree Dutta Strongly Reacts to Rakhi Sawant's Allegations, Calls her 'Uncouth' and 'Perverted'
- Pro Kabaddi 2018, Patna Pirates vs Haryana Steelers: Haryana Get Big Win
- Buying Guide: You Don’t Realize it, But You Need an Air Purifier Inside Your Car
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...