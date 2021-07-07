Saif Ali Khan’s Bhoot Police Poster Faces Ire for Allegedly Hurting Hindu Sentiments

Saif Ali Khan invited trouble for himself a day after the poster of his upcoming film Bhoot Police debuted online. The actor’s wife Kareena Kapoor unveiled the first look poster on Instagram which did not go down well with a certain section.

The actor has now found himself in the middle of controversy as the poster came under the radar. Saif is seen wearing a black jacket paired with a shirt and is holding a weapon that seems to be his aid to catch ghosts. Eagle-eyed netizens have accused the makers of allegedly hurting Hindu sentiments when the presence of a Hindu saint in the background of the poster was called into question. Several social media users lashed out alleging that it is an attempt to defame Hindutva. Many others have appealed to demand the boycott of Saif’s film.

Here is how people have reacted to the poster online:

In the #BhootPolice poster …why the Hindu sadhus been displayed.. why not paster or clerik..Hope #SaifAliKhan not been learnt from Tandav… We are now itself #boycottbhootpolice … @DisneyPlusHS pic.twitter.com/KpRl7EdzxX — Sharath Kumar (@sgn_hjs) July 5, 2021

Last time, Saif got embroiled in a controversy when his digital series Tandav was accused of triggering anti-Hindutva sentiments. Tandav landed in trouble when many people claimed that one of the scenes from the show allegedly hurt Hindu sentiments and hence faced a lot of backlash and social media ire. Following the controversy, director Ali Abbas Zafar had removed the particular scene and later issued an apology statement over the same. An FIR was filed against the makers of the series and the case continues to date.

Speaking about Bhoot Police, Saif will play the role of Vibhooti while Arjun Kapoor’s character is called Chiraunji. The horror-comedy also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam. The film is scheduled for a digital release on Disney+ Hotstar OTT platform.

