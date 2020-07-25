MOVIES

Saif Ali Khan's Cameo in Dil Bechara Turns Out to be Fans' Favourite

Not only Saif Ali Khan is being appreciated for his role in Dil Bechara, but his dialogues seem to have hit a chord with Sushant Singh Rajput's admirers.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: July 25, 2020, 8:42 PM IST
It was announced long back that Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan will have a cameo in Dil Bechara, featuring Late Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi in lead roles. While his character was kept under the wraps, it was expected to have much influence on the storyline. Now, that the film had its premiere on Disney Plus Hotstar Saif's brief role has become a talking point among Sushant's fans on social media.

Not only Saif is being appreciated for his role, but his dialogues seem to have hit a chord with Sushant's admirers.

Talking about Saif's cameo, a Twitter user wrote, "This scene is really hard, look like it was all real, the whole story gives you a goosebumps, this scene made me cry, the dialog said by #SaifAliKhan was so true about sushant life, it was to relevant to his life #DilBecharaToday #SushanthSinghRajput (sic)."

Another heaped praises on Saif, writing, "Can not miss to appreciate the best cameo by anyone so far ! Just a 2 minute role and what screen presence and dialogues (sic)."

"Just need to appreciate his best cameo role ever Heart exclamation. #SaifAliKhan (sic)," tweeted a user.

Meanwhile, actress Sara Ali Khan had taken to social media to share a picture of his father Saif and her first co-star Sushant ahead of the film's release. Sharing their pic from Dil Bechara's shoot, she wrote, "The only two gentlemen that have spoken to me about Sartre, Van Gogh, telescopes and constellations, guitars, The Northern Lights, cricket, Pink Floyd, Nusrat Saab and acting techniques. This is to the last thing you two have in common- #DilBechara."

Dil Bechara is the official remake of 2014 Hollywood romantic drama The Fault In Our Stars, based on John Green's bestselling novel about two teens who fall in love after meeting at a cancer support group. It marks the directorial debut of casting director Mukesh Chhabra.

