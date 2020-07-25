Saif Ali Khan's Cameo in Dil Bechara Turns Out to be Fans' Favourite

It was announced long back that Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan will have a cameo in Dil Bechara, featuring Late Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi in lead roles. While his character was kept under the wraps, it was expected to have much influence on the storyline. Now, that the film had its premiere on Disney Plus Hotstar Saif's brief role has become a talking point among Sushant's fans on social media.

Not only Saif is being appreciated for his role, but his dialogues seem to have hit a chord with Sushant's admirers.

Talking about Saif's cameo, a Twitter user wrote, "This scene is really hard, look like it was all real, the whole story gives you a goosebumps, this scene made me cry, the dialog said by #SaifAliKhan was so true about sushant life, it was to relevant to his life #DilBecharaToday #SushanthSinghRajput (sic)."

Another heaped praises on Saif, writing, "Can not miss to appreciate the best cameo by anyone so far ! Just a 2 minute role and what screen presence and dialogues (sic)."

"Just need to appreciate his best cameo role ever Heart exclamation. #SaifAliKhan (sic)," tweeted a user.

This scene is really hard, look like it was all real, the whole story gives you a goosebumps, this scene made me cry, the dialog said by #SaifAliKhan was so true about sushant life, it was to relevant to his life #DilBecharaToday #SushanthSinghRajput.....💔💔 pic.twitter.com/ZFpUP0Rcfn — Amadhya Patel (@amadhya_patel) July 24, 2020

Can not miss to appreciate the best cameo by anyone so far ! Just a 2 minute role and what screen presence and dialogues 🔥#SaifAliKhan #DilBechara pic.twitter.com/4aHqktOvCu — Gauri 💫 (@gauri_budhiraja) July 24, 2020

Just need to appreciate his best cameo role ever ❣️ #SaifAliKhan pic.twitter.com/SKHKFDKdmB — Amish Satra (@amishsatra004) July 24, 2020

" Song was incomplete because Life is incomplete " That 2 min Cameo of #SaifAliKhan is Just wow 🔥 He Just nailed It...#DilBechara pic.twitter.com/YMdNzfTJq0 — Hemant Singh (@mr_hemantsingh) July 24, 2020

#SaifAliKhan The man who doesn't even watch his own movies has delivered has terrific Cameo....just nailed it #DilBechara — Swadhin Sekhar (@SwadhinSekhar1) July 24, 2020

Happy & saddened at the same time...#DilBechara It felt like u were already preparing to go away. #ShushantSinghRajput the dialogue said by #SaifAliKhan was so relevant to his life, it was so true. Smile,tears,values &what not...! Khatam kahaani❣@sanjanasanghi96 pic.twitter.com/bbm5c8xGyE — Arun Kumar AK (Engineer) (@KumarArunDude) July 24, 2020

Meanwhile, actress Sara Ali Khan had taken to social media to share a picture of his father Saif and her first co-star Sushant ahead of the film's release. Sharing their pic from Dil Bechara's shoot, she wrote, "The only two gentlemen that have spoken to me about Sartre, Van Gogh, telescopes and constellations, guitars, The Northern Lights, cricket, Pink Floyd, Nusrat Saab and acting techniques. This is to the last thing you two have in common- #DilBechara."

Dil Bechara is the official remake of 2014 Hollywood romantic drama The Fault In Our Stars, based on John Green's bestselling novel about two teens who fall in love after meeting at a cancer support group. It marks the directorial debut of casting director Mukesh Chhabra.