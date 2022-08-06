Saif Ali Khan’s childhood picture goes viral, fans compare him to Taimur

Saif Ali Khan has cultivated a huge fan following over the years because of his acting and charming personality. Saif is often in the news because of his personal life. The Nawab of Pataudi is married to actress Kareena Kapoor. The couple has two children together, Taimur and Jehangir. Taimur has always been a favorite of paparazzi and media. In fact, the young scion has more paparazzi following him than most superstars of Bollywood. This is because social media is obsessed with Taimur and netizens can’t get enough of the munchkin. Recently, one of Saif’s childhood pictures is circulating on social media. In the photo, which has gone viral, little Saif can be seen smiling in an adorable way.



Many users and fans of Saif Ali Khan have gushed about the uncanny resemblance of little Saif with his son Taimur.

Saif is the son of legendary Bollywood actress Sharmila Tagore and late iconic cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi. The versatile actor has cemented his place in the industry with terrific performances in films like Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior, Cocktail, and Omkara among others.

In addition to being a great actor, Saif is also a doting father to all his four children. The actor has two children from his first marriage with actress Amrita Singh— son, Ibrahim Ali Khan and daughter, Sara Ali Khan. Recently, Kareena Kapoor opened up about Saif’s equation with all his kids on the popular talk show, Koffee With Karan Season 7.

“Why should it get difficult? Everyone has their time. Saif has had a child every decade, he balances it out beautifully, like he says. And it’s like if sometimes we’re all together, that’s great,” said Kareena.

On the work front, Saif will be next seen in Prabhas starrer Adipurush. The magnum opus epic drama is based on Ramayana.

