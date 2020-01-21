Saif Ali Khan's Expression in New Jawaani Jaaneman's Poster Will Leave You in Splits

The upcoming comedy Jawaani Jaaneman’s new poster has been released by the makers of the film. The poster features actor Saif Ali Khan and debutante Alaya F. The poster shows the Agent Vinod actor sporting green printed boxers, striped socks, and white sneakers. He is flaunting lipstick marks over his bare torso while female hands seem to be grabbing the actor.

In the same poster, Alaya is seen donning a black tube crop top with shorts and a hoodie tied around her waist. She is sitting on a pile of suitcases, looking all guileful towards her on-screen father, who seems all shocked and uncomfortable.

Alaya F. also took to her Instagram account to share the poster captioning the image, “Knock knock. Who's there? It's Jazz baby.”

Earlier, Saif had opened up about choosing age-appropriate roles reported PTI. The actor had revealed, “For the film, I felt the father’s role was interesting. This part was cool and of a different kind,” during the launch of the song Gallan Kardi.

On the work front, Saif Ali Khan was last seen in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior which was released on January 10. The film is doing wonders at the box office.

