Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Saif Ali Khan's Expression in New Jawaani Jaaneman's Poster Will Leave You in Splits

A new poster of Jawaani Jaaneman's was released on Tuesday and the Saif Ali Khan's confused expression with Alaya F sitting on a side will leave you splits.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 21, 2020, 3:11 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Saif Ali Khan's Expression in New Jawaani Jaaneman's Poster Will Leave You in Splits
A new poster of Jawaani Jaaneman's was released on Tuesday and the Saif Ali Khan's confused expression with Alaya F sitting on a side will leave you splits.

The upcoming comedy Jawaani Jaaneman’s new poster has been released by the makers of the film. The poster features actor Saif Ali Khan and debutante Alaya F. The poster shows the Agent Vinod actor sporting green printed boxers, striped socks, and white sneakers. He is flaunting lipstick marks over his bare torso while female hands seem to be grabbing the actor.

In the same poster, Alaya is seen donning a black tube crop top with shorts and a hoodie tied around her waist. She is sitting on a pile of suitcases, looking all guileful towards her on-screen father, who seems all shocked and uncomfortable.

Alaya F. also took to her Instagram account to share the poster captioning the image, “Knock knock. Who's there? It's Jazz baby.”

Earlier, Saif had opened up about choosing age-appropriate roles reported PTI. The actor had revealed, “For the film, I felt the father’s role was interesting. This part was cool and of a different kind,” during the launch of the song Gallan Kardi.

On the work front, Saif Ali Khan was last seen in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior which was released on January 10. The film is doing wonders at the box office.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram